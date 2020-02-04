Frasers Group from Mike Ashley buys 12.5 percent of the luxury fashion brand Mulberry

The store empire of Mike Ashley has bought a 12.5 percent stake in luxury fashion brand Mulberry.

On Monday, Ashley’s Fraser’s Group announced that it had purchased the stake as part of an “important strategic priority” to move the group to “premium external brands”.

Although the final sale price was not disclosed, Mulberry’s current market value estimates from Friday, when the transaction took place, that it would have been worth around £ 19 million.

The British fashion label sells goods both in-store and online and is best known for its leather handbags that can each cost over £ 1,000.

Frasers said in a statement that 65 percent is owned by Ashley: “Mulberry is a global luxury brand with a rich British heritage.

“An important strategic priority for Frasers Group is to increase our retail proposition and to build stronger relationships with premium brands from third parties.

“Frasers Group is looking forward to working more closely with Mulberry on behalf of the shareholders of both companies.”

The move comes after reports that Ashley had been talking to Mulberry for several months because the products are being sold by House of Fraser, which he bought in 2018 for £ 90 million.

The Sports Direct tycoon, which also owns the Premier League football club Newcastle United, has expanded its retail empire in recent years.

Ashley’s acquisitions of struggling retailers include Jack Wills, Evans Cycles, Sofa.com, Debenhams and Game Digital.

Mulberry is the most luxurious investment to date for the Fraser’s Group, which also includes Flannels, Slazenger, Kangol, Karrimor and a 26 percent interest in French Connection.

However, the fashion label has been under pressure in recent months, after reporting a £ 9.9 million loss before tax in the six months to the end of September 28 – a setback that executives blamed for heavy discounts and market conditions.

Earlier this week, Ashley was revealed to be selling Newcastle United Football Club to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for £ 340 million.

An exact figure on the value of Ashley’s combined interests has been estimated by Forbes at $ 3 billion (£ 2.3 billion).

