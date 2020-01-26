New Delhi: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which recently reduced its investment in the securities issued by Vodafone Idea to zero, has said its board has approved the creation of segregated portfolios (or side pockets) to keep these values ​​in six of its schemes.

The measure will help prevent assets in distress from damaging the returns generated by more liquid and better performing assets.

The board of trustees of Franklin Templeton MF approved the creation of segregated portfolios in six schemes: Franklin India low-term fund, Franklin India dynamic accrual fund, Franklin India credit risk fund, Franklin India short-term income plan, Franklin India and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund ultra-short bonds.

“As of January 24, several securities issued by Vodafone Idea in the schemes will be segregated from the total portfolio,” the fund’s house said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in order to protect the value of the holders of existing shares in these schemes, he added.

Previously, rating agencies had lowered the rating of Vodafone Idea’s non-convertible bonds (NCDs) below the investment grade.

On January 16, Franklin Templeton, who had an exposure of more than Rs.2 billion to Vodafone Idea in six of his schemes, reduced his investment in the securities issued by the telecommunications player to zero.

“We would like to reiterate that this fair valuation only reflects the realization price of the relevant securities on the valuation date and does not indicate any reduction or cancellation of the amount refundable by Vodafone Idea. We continue to work with the company in the best interest of our investors.” , the bottom house had said.

The fund’s house reduced the plans the same day the Supreme Court rejected the request for a review of the telecommunications player related to more than Rs 40,000 rupees in AGR-related fees to the government.

This reduction led to a 4 to 7 percent drop in the net asset values ​​(NAV) of the schemes that were exposed to Vodafone Idea’s debt instruments. Overall, the mutual fund industry had an exposure of Rs 3,300 crore to Vodafone Idea.

In December 2018, the Sebi regulator had allowed mutual funds to create segregated portfolios or secondary pockets with respect to debt and money market instruments. In the case of a credit event that is a reduction in the credit rating, such as below the investment grade and the like, a segregated portfolio can be created.

The creation of segregated portfolios is a mechanism to separate the assets in difficulty, illiquid and difficult to value from other more liquid assets in a portfolio.

