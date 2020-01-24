Frank Lampard said his January transfer target Edinson Cavani will be 'electric' in Chelsea

Frank Lampard Chelsea is interested in signing Edinson Cavani of the PSG (Image: Getty)

Paul Merson told Frank Lampard that his January transfer target Edinson Cavani will be “electric” in Chelsea.

It seems that Cavani will leave the French champion PSG this month or at the end of the season and has been strongly linked to a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

By scoring 198 goals in 291 appearances for PSG, Cavani has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe in the last decade and Merson has urged Chelsea to close a deal in January.

“Edinson Cavani is obvious to Chelsea and they should be gutted if they miss it,” Arsenal legend Merson told Starsport.

‘I know that his salary is large and that he is not getting younger, but this boy is a suitable, suitable player and would be electric in Chelsea.

‘They are dominating the games right now, playing on the edge of the opposition box all the time. The teams simply leave and park the bus.

Ham West Ham leaned back. He won 1-0. Newcastle lay down. He won 1-0. Missing something Chelsea does not have the cunning and do not have a world class finisher.

‘Now that Tammy Abraham is hurt, they need one. Even if it only comes out in the short term, it’s a lot to expect from him for the rest of the season.

The prolific striker Cavani seems ready to leave the French champions (Image: Getty)

‘Abraham has done really well and will be a good player, but Cavani’s movement is second to none and puts his head inside. He is not afraid.

‘I could show Tammy Abraham the game because I don’t think his movement is always so good.

‘The problem is: would Tammy Abraham be worried about returning to the starting point if they bring in another forward and then lose a young player? You hope not, because you still have a lot to learn. “

Chelsea, who is currently fourth in the Premier League, will face the Hull City championship team in the FA Cup on Saturday.

