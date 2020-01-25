Frank Lampard discusses Chelsea transfer interest in Man Utd goal Moussa Dembele

Frank Lampard denied that Chelsea wanted to win against Manchester United’s Moussa Dembele of Lyon in the transfer window in January.

Both United and Chelsea made a move for Dembele this month. The two Premier League rivals, who need a significant boost, have lost their respective goal scorers due to injuries.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is currently out due to an ankle injury, while United killer Marcus Rashford has been out for at least a few months after a double stress fracture in the back.

Dembele has scored 11 goals in 19 Ligue 1 games for Lyon this season and could give Chelsea a huge boost given concerns over London’s conversion chance this season.

Before the FA Cup clash in Hull City on Saturday, Lampard was asked about interest in Dembele and PSG striker Edinson Cavani, with whom Chelsea have reportedly had discussions about a possible loan.

“The stories are not true,” Lampard said of Dembele before answering the question whether Cavani can be persuaded to reject Atleti.

“I’m not talking to Cavani, so I can’t tell you that,” he said.

“Until someone is here or not and has signed somewhere else, it’s the only time I’ve ever commented on these situations, whether they’re convincing or not.”

After helping Lyon to take a penalty shoot-out against Lille in the French League Cup final on Tuesday evening, Dembele insisted that he would not leave the club before the end of the season.

Frank Lampard downplayed the talk of moving from Chelsea to Dembele

“I am a Lyon native and will remain so until the end of the season,” he said. “I don’t think there will be a departure this winter.

“A lot is said. It’s up to me to ignore that and focus on the field.”

In the meantime, Olivier Giroud continues to train with Chelsea despite Inter Milan’s interest in the French striker.

It will be Michy Batshuayi who has the chance to claim a regular starting position when they meet in Hull on Saturday.

Michy Batshuayi has a chance to impress when Chelsea face Hull in the FA Cup on Saturday

“It starts tomorrow,” said Lampard about the Belgian. “Yes, this is an opportunity for him.

“We saw (Abraham’s) breakthrough and the consistency of his game, but yes, this is an opportunity for him and he definitely needs to take this opportunity in terms of his all-round game and goals and overall performance.”

“There have been times this season when he went up and made a difference, and that has to be consistent.”