Frank Lampard defends Kepa Arrizabalaga after the goalkeeper's expensive mistake against Newcastle

Frank Lampard jumped into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s defense after the Spanish goalkeeper’s mistake led to Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Kepa managed to put a glove on Isaac Hayden’s header in the discount time at St James ’Park on Saturday, but he couldn’t help the effort at the post.

Newcastle condemned Chelsea to an eighth loss of the Premier League of the season, but despite that defeat, Blues chief Lampard still backs his number one.

“I will always defend all the players and if there are individual mistakes, the players are the first to raise their hands and the goalkeepers should be too,” Lampard said. “It’s an isolated and difficult job because the focus is on you individually. Sometimes he has saved us well this season and sometimes he says he wants to do better.

“He is still relatively young as a goalkeeper, he wants to improve, as he should. He can improve as much as the whole team and we can improve. “

1/51 How are the Premier League summer transfers going?

We take a look at how 50 of the Premier League summer outings are advancing in their new clubs this season.

2/51 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal to Juventus)

He has not yet achieved a place in the first team with Maurizio Sarri in Juventus, although he enjoyed an impressive debut in Serie A against Verona, in which he scored his first goal for the club.

REUTERS

3/51 Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal to Bordeaux)

It is already usual in one of the most impressive defenses of Ligue 1.

AFP through Getty Images

4/51 Nacho Monreal (Arsenal to Real Sociedad)

He has enjoyed a positive start in his career at the Society and even achieved a rare goal in his debut: scoring a tap-in in a 2-0 victory against Atlético de Madrid.

fake images

5/51 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal to Rome)

Rome paid £ 3 million to sign Mkhitaryan on loan and the Armenian international has impressed when he left the field, scoring 3 goals in 7 Serie A starts. But, as in Arsenal, he has had problems with injuries and He recently ruled out a thigh injury.

EPA

6/51 Steven Defour (Burnley to Antwerp)

The Belgian joined Antwerp after his contract with Burnley was canceled for "personal reasons." He started the season playing regularly for his new team, but since then he has fallen into the hierarchical order.

Getty

7/51 Eden Hazard (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

He signed with Real Madrid for 89 million pounds, but has suffered a start plagued with injuries in his time in Spain, scoring only one La Liga goal. He recently stayed at home while his teammates play in the renewed Spanish Super Cup to avoid another setback for injuries.

REUTERS

8/51 Ola Aina (Chelsea to Torino)

The 23-year-old has been impressed to play in the back for the men of Walter Mazzarri, having broken into the first team of the Italian team while loaned by Chelsea last season.

AFP through Getty Images

51/9 Victor Moses (Chelsea to Fenerbache)

It has not been a great season for the winner of the Premier League title. Moses suffered a muscle injury on the first day of the season, against Gaziantep FK, and recently suffered a recurrence of the same problem. He has now returned to England for rehabilitation.

REUTERS

51/10 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)

It has been another difficult season for Morata. The 27-year-old has scored only 9 goals in 21 games in all competitions for Atlético, which has scored the second lowest number of goals of any team in the top half of La Liga. Meanwhile, the Spanish insisted recently that "it did not bother him" the possibility that Atlético signed a new striker in the winter.

fake images

11/51 Charly Musonda (Chelsea to Vitesse)

Musonda was ruled out for the season when he suffered another knee injury while being lent on Vitesse Arnhem.

Getty

12/51 Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea to Leipzig)

The Chelsea youth has played more for Wales than for Leipzig, but without plans to reduce his loan, it seems a potentially lost year for the 19-year-old.

Icon Sport through Getty Images

13/51 Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea to Rome)

Another Chelsea borrower who has found first team football difficult. A movement in another place can signal.

Getty

14/51 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea to Monaco)

A shameful episode in which he forgot his own shirt number aside, the return to Ligue 1 has been good with Bakayoko, a virtual always present for Monaco.

AFP through Getty Images

15/51 Baba Rahman (Chelsea to Mallorca)

Believe it or not, it's still in the Chelsea books, but it's been another year to forget, this time in Mallorca.

AFP / Getty Images

16/51 Kenedy (Chelsea to Getafe)

A better run lately has seen the Brazilian get more football. He will seek to increase his two goals and four assists after the winter break.

AFP through Getty Images

17/51 Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace in Paphos)

Announced as the "biggest transfer" of the club, Puncheon has made 13 appearances but has not yet scored.

Getty

18/51 Alexander Sorloth (Crystal Palace in Trabzonspor)

Life away from Crystal Palace is satisfying the Norwegian with 12 goals in 17 league games, a good return so far.

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

19/51 Jonjoe Kenny (Everton to Schalke)

The young man of Everton has become a fixed element for Schalke, who has already become the right side since his summer arrival in Gelsenkirchen.

AFP through Getty Images

20/51 Sandro Ramirez (Everton to Real Sociedad)

The Spanish striker has scored a single goal, but has maintained his place in the initial eleven of Valldolid while he was lent by Everton.

EPA

21/51 Yannick Bolasie (Everton to Sporting)

The end hit by the injury has restarted his career in Portugal and established himself as a regular with Sporting, helping the club qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

fake images

22/51 Ademola Lookman (Everton to RB Leipzig)

The former Everton end joined Leipzig last summer, but he desperately lacks game time, making only three appearances in the Bundesliga throughout the season, while the club heads the league. He has been linked to a loan movement to Newcastle.

Getty

23/51 Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton to PSG)

The defensive midfielder has enjoyed an excellent start with the French champions after joining Everton in the summer for 29 million pounds. He immediately established himself as a regular starter before recently suffering a hamstring injury.

Icon Sport through Getty Images

24/51 Islam Slimani (Leicester to Monaco)

He has revived his career after a steamy period in England and enjoyed a fruitful period in Monaco despite the club's difficulties. The Algerian has scored six goals and added seven assists in Ligue 1 this season.

AFP through Getty Images

25/51 Adrien Silva (Leicester to Monaco)

The midfielder has appeared in all but three of the Monaco Ligue 1 games since leaving Leicester.

Getty

26/51 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool to Trabzonspor)

The former England international is enjoying a twilight season in Turkey, scoring four goals and adding four assists in nine games, leading to links about a possible loan movement this month.

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

27/51 Alberto Moreno (Liverpool to Villarreal)

Moreno has had problems with ankle and calf injuries since he returned to La Liga and has only made four appearances, but the full back was back in shape after the winter break.

Getty

28/51 Simon Mignolet (Liverpool to Club Brugge)

The goalkeeper is enjoying a great season since returning to his homeland, keeping 16 clean sheets in 30 appearances for the Belgian league leaders.

fake images

29/51 Vincent Kompany (Manchester City to Anderlecht)

He returned to his former club as a player-manager, but resigned after the Belgian giants suffered their worst start to the league season since 1998/99, with two losses and two draws. The central half now captains the side.

fake images

30/51 Danilo (Manchester City to Juventus)

Deputy as the second option for Juan Cuadrado, but he had a good performance for the Italian champions when he was summoned, opening the scoring in his 4-3 victory over Napoli last August.

EPA

31/51 Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City to Valencia)

The Frenchman has barely appeared in Valencia since joining them in a two-year contract, making only three appearances and rarely making the team on game day.

fake images

32/51 Ander Herrera (Manchester United to PSG)

The midfielder has not yet scored for the French champions and has only made 12 appearances thanks to a succession of injuries this season.

Icon Sport through Getty Images

33/51 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United to L.D. Quito)

He won the Ecuador Cup in November, but the 34-year-old is reportedly scheduled to return to England: he also considered a change to David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS last year, but no agreement was reached.

AFP / Getty Images

34/51 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United to Inter Milan)

The Belgian is enjoying a sensational campaign, scoring 16 goals and helping three times in 23 appearances in the league and the Champions League, and shooting Inter at the top of Serie A.

REUTERS

35/51 Matteo Darmian (Manchester United to Parma)

He assisted on his return to Italy and proved to be an intelligent acquisition, helping Parma to reach seventh in the Serie A.

AP

36/51 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United to Inter Milan)

The Chilean striker scored his first goal at Inter against Sampdoria last September, but picked up a second yellow card in the same game for diving: he has barely appeared for Italian giants since then after suffering an ankle injury while on duty international.

REUTERS

37/51 Chris Smalling (Manchester United to Rome)

The central defender has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season in the Italian capital and has scored two goals, but recently awarded a penalty for a strange handball since Rome lost 2-0 at home to Torino.

REUTERS

38/51 Mohamed Diame (Newcastle to Al-Ahli)

The Senegalese midfielder was launched by Newcastle United at the end of last season and moved to the Qatar Star League, where he plays for the Al Ahli team based in the middle of the Doha table.

Action images through Reuters

39/51 Lucas Perez (West Ham to Deportivo)

The Spanish striker has scored eight goals in La Liga this season and, in November, he became the first player in the history of the competition to score in seven consecutive games for two different clubs, as he also scored in seven consecutive games for the Deportivo de La Coruña in 2015.

Icon Sport through Getty Images

40/51 Jordy Clasie (Southampton to AZ)

The 28-year-old moved from Southmapton to the Dutch Eridivise last July, where he plays as a defensive or central midfielder for AZ Alkmaar and has helped guide them to second place in the league.

Manchester United through Getty Imag

41/51 Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton to Celtic)

The Norwegian striker scored seven goals and six assists in 13 appearances after joining the Scottish champions on loan from Southampton, but has been out for a foot injury since November.

Action images through Reuters

42/51 Kieran Trippier (Tottenham to Atlético de Madrid)

The England side assisted in his debut in Spain and has become a pillar on the side of Diego Simeone, although he unusually received a penalty in the draw of the Champions League of Atletico with Lokomotiv Moscow and failed.

fake images

43/51 Vincent Janssen (Tottenham to Monterrey)

The Dutch striker has scored 10 goals for the Mexican club and helped guide them to the victory of the Liga MX Apertura last month, although he did not participate in the Club World Cup.

fake images

44/51 Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Tottenham to Besiktas)

The 24-year-old has scored twice in the Super Lig, but has had problems with his thighs this season since joining the Turkish giants of Tottenham Hotspur in August.

45/51 Marcus Edwards (Tottenham to Vitoria)

The Spurs Academy graduate joined Vitoria last September and his two goals in the league and four assists from the wing have helped lead the Portuguese club to fifth place in the Portuguese NOS League.

fake images

46/51 Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham to Mainz 05)

The Swiss midfielder joined West Ham United's Mainz 05 in July and has been a regular holder of the Bundesliga club, although he has not yet scored his first goal in Germany.

47/51 Marko Arnautovic (West Ham to Shanghai SIPG)

The Austrian scored in his Chinese Super League debut and has scored 9 goals in 11 appearances, including a four-goal run in the final match of the 2019 season, as Shanghai SIPG finished third in the league.

fake images

48/51 Pedro Obiang (West Ham to Sassuolo)

Equatorial Guinea's defensive midfielder has been a regular for the Serie A team, Sassuolo, this season and scored his first goal for the club on Sunday.

AP

49/51 Reece Oxford (West Ham to Augsburg)

The 21-year-old Englishman has only made eight appearances since joining Augsburg last August and has not appeared in the Bundesliga club since November 3.

AFP through Getty Images

50/51 Javier Hernández (West Ham to Seville)

The Mexican striker scored a sensational free kick, the first of his career, to open his Sevilla account in September, but has only scored three goals for the Spanish club this season.

fake images

51/51 Javier Hernández (West Ham to Anderlecht

Nasri met with former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany in July and has scored two goals since joining Anderlecht, but the Frenchman has been out with a hamstring injury since October.

fake images

Kepa joined Chelsea at Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 in a £ 72 million deal that set a new record rate for a goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has shown great raw ability, but has also proved prone to strange mistakes such as the Newcastle mistake.

Lampard insisted that he did not speak with Kepa in the northeast, and supported the international of Spain to respond as well as possible.

“I didn’t have a direct conversation with him after the game,” Lampard said. “I am sensitive to the fact that the goalkeepers are under the microscope and that can be difficult. It’s like any player, like a striker when he doesn’t go for it.

Kepa has made several mistakes since joining the Athletic Club for £ 72 million (Getty)

“The only thing that can be done when you’re not doing well is to keep your head down and be humble and work. That’s what pushed everyone here to do.

“That does not change position in position. He is a good goalkeeper, we know, and there have been times this season that has saved us points.

“You look at the clean sheets and you’re happy. And sometimes we go,” is it an individual mistake or a team error? “And the goalkeeper gets the worst part because we haven’t defended well as a team.

“There are many different circumstances. I don’t want to think of it as something negative, it’s a reality, we have to be honest, there is a group of us here and if it doesn’t work out, we have to be better.”

.