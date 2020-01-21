Frank Lampard blames the Chelsea star for Arsenal's draw and hits his defense

Frank Lampard blamed Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri for the tie of Gabriel Martinelli (Image: Getty)

Frank Lampard blamed Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri for allowing Gabriel Martinelli the opportunity to match for Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues appeared in total control of Tuesday’s clash when Jorginho scored from the penalty spot after David Luiz was shown a direct red card for a foul on Tammy Abraham.

But Arsenal counterattacked from a corner of Chelsea after the break and Martinelli took advantage of N’Golo Kante’s slip to run on goal and match.

However, instead of blaming Kante, Lampard said the problem arose at the edge of the Arsenal box, where Emerson lost Martinelli and Chelsea never recovered.

Martinelli ran to Emerson on his way to the score (Image: BT Sport)

“The problem was the edge of the box,” said the Blues manager. ‘People have to do their job.

‘We have people at the edge of the box who ran forward when they should have run backwards. He left N’Golo, went to N’Golo and slips.

‘That was not the mistake. That is something that can happen. The edge of the box was the mistake, as I say, a job that should have been done but not done. “

Despite Martinelli’s tie, Chelsea restored his lead in the absence of six minutes for Captain César Azpilicueta.

However, Arsenal defended itself again to win a point, with Héctor Bellerin completing an excellent performance with an excellent final in its first start since early December.

Lampard criticized his team after the draw and said the defense “endowed” Arsenal with two goals.

Lampard slammed his Chelsea team after the draw (Image: Getty)

“Frustrated because you want to win,” he added. ‘We got a goal, 10 men went down and we have to do better to score another goal.

‘Then we didn’t defend them and we gave them two goals. Those are the people who are not doing their job that they should know. Moments like that lose points at this level.

‘We could have had three or four goals today. Have shots, crosses and many “oh” moments. We have to be clinical.

‘When game day comes, you must have the killer instinct. We don’t have that at the moment.

‘We could be a little young and a little transition about us, but we have to have that quality. It’s nothing in the crowd, it’s about us. “

Chelsea, who is still fourth in the Premier League, will face the Hull City champions club in the FA Cup on Saturday.

