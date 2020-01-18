Frank Clark offers the ultimate bulletin board material in Derrick Henry color

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sport

The defensive end of the Kansas City Chiefs Frank Clark nudged the bear with an intense shadow aimed at the Tennessee Titans that Derrick Henry are running back.

Clark, who provided incredible bulletin board material before the AFC championship game, basically said that Henry was not difficult to tackle.

“(Henry is) not difficult to meet,” Clark said (via the Tennessean) according to the NFL Network. “He’s just a big guy … frankly, he should run harder with his weight and size. I see no difficulty in tackling him.”

“… He is easy for me from the outset because I don’t see any rewind that cannot be tackled. He is not one of the best that honestly troubles me. He is just a big body and if that People look at him, they are afraid to attack him or they look at him and they are afraid to play aggressively. I think I am the attacker. I know I am. “

Given the way Henry has completely destroyed the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens over the past two weekends, we’re not sure whether Clark’s decision to mock him was correct.

On the other hand, the defensive end in terms of his offense’s ability to put points on the board may be so confident that he believes Henry won’t have as many chances of success.