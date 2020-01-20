Frank Clark has continued to improve in his first season in Kansas City

A familiar face ended the 2019 Cinderella story of Tennessee Titans. Frank Clark rose from the grass and cemented the Super Bowl trip for his new Kansas City Chiefs with his fingernail and Ryan Tannehill’s shoe bag.

And then he celebrated.

It would have looked better in blue.

It was by no means the most important game in the game, just the most breathtaking for Chiefs fans.

But it’s not how you start, it’s how you end.

This is how Clark did this season too.

So much so that this author must sincerely eat his words for the play we released in week 6: “Frank Clark has not yet taken a break in Kansas City.”

To be honest, Clark didn’t look particularly good in the first half of the season. He didn’t actually look very good until week 7, so you have to ask yourself whether the athletes really read their own news and whether the seagulls should share the responsibility for an excellent turn.

You’re welcome, Frank.

But enough about news that really didn’t interest anyone, including Clark.

It is a very sobering thing to sit at home and watch Frank Clark and Richard Sherman pack their bags to go to Miami and Super Bowl 54. It’s particularly difficult not to wonder what exactly happened when Clark ended the season well and Clowney struggled to get through core injury.

We laughed. Loud. For weeks. How embarrassingly one-sided John Schneider’s murder of the Houston Texans looked this summer.

Now?

So … how do we think about this Frank Clark deal now? In the short term, it’s probably the largest L that John Schneider has taken. In the long term, they used the KC First-Rounder to get LJ Collier and through a tortuous route of trades, especially Cody Barton.

– Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) January 19, 2020

Laugh less. In addition, the Seattle Seahawks are the ones who have to make tough decisions now.

The Seahawks must be bittersweet when they watch Frank Clark with a bag at the seal. They exchanged it with KC and found that they couldn’t sign it again after 2019 after DeMarcus Lawrence set the price above $ 20 million. Will they pay Clowney more than they didn’t want to pay Clark?

– Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson), January 19, 2020

It’s probably not that difficult, but we’ll come back to that later.

This is how Frank Clark improved over the course of the season. How much? Enough to become a contributor, and at least not toss property into the mouth if they remember how much they’re paying him.

Here’s a look at how Clark fared in the first half of the season. This includes the statistics that caused the original review of his game, as well as a good week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

Before the 9th week

3 sacks

12 solo tackles

5 hits QB

KC record: 5-2

After the 9th week

5 sacks

15 solo tackles

10 QB hits

KC record: 6-1

Postseason (two games)

4 sacks

5 solo tackles

5 hits QB

He had a pretty crazy postseason. Clark also ended the game against Houston. This game was already over, KC increased by 20.

But it shows Clark comes home in a way that Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t. Or not. Or I can’t, I’m not sure.

However, it’s pretty obvious that Clowney is not a pure pass-rush specialist, and this is the point that has caused quite a stir among fans.

This was the sack that finally made the titans stop believing:

Above all, look at the double shoot that Clark pulled off Taylor Lewan from the left. Clowney doesn’t. Or didn’t. Or may not, I’m still not sure.

If anyone cares, Clark and Clowney had almost identical numbers for forced fumbling, fumbling, restoring, and intercepting. In his honor, Clowney showed that as soon as he has the ball in his hand, he is far superior, turns two sales into touchdowns and no longer looks like this.

Richard Sherman is not there, Frank. You can run right.

Clowney repeatedly showed that he is a much more balanced defender, especially how good he is against escaping. Because of the flexibility they will get next year, fans of this team should learn to use them.

It’s not just this year either. Clowney has been the league’s best defender against the run or in the area since joining the league.

So yes, the Seahawks have a Pass Rush issue. It is significant. But they can’t have Clowney and Clark on the same list. *

However, if they put a pure edge rush on the other side, take advantage of JD’s double teams and force the QBs to make their way to the clown man, this line in 2020 would be fundamentally different from the frustrations of 2019.

It’s one thing we have to deal with out of season now that Jadeveon Clowney and Frank Clark are compared head to head because they (somehow?) Play the same position and have been swapped for each other.

But they are very different players. Different style, strength, energy and more.

He is still one of my favorite players who have come to Seattle in the past few years and it is exciting to see him again successfully when we knew he was able to do it. It’s almost forgivable that he ruined the best Seahawk joke of the year by rediscovering his game.

Remember when we got clowney …

Less fun than before, but it’s still worth it if he stays. Hopefully.

I wish Clark all the best and I’m looking forward to a healthy three and a half sack game against Jimmy Garoppolo in a few weeks.