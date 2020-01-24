Francis on my mind is a name that you best familiarize yourself with. The Romanian teenage girl is ready to leave her mark on the music scene with her convincing voice and honest lyrics. And she is making great strides with the release of the debut single “On My Mind”. Produced by Mihai, the route is a far-reaching hymn of separation, with which the aspiring star has difficulty moving. However, she has an important insight into the simple but striking chorus. “You have been in my thoughts for so long. I will leave everything behind because you will never be mine.”

Francesca Nicolescu (her real name) made a joint statement about the meaning of the song. “On My Mind” is the track that helped me to discover myself. With this song I became more like myself. It is sometimes complicated to be 16 and to understand yourself and what is going on around you, ”she said. “Music helps me filter my emotions and everyday experiences. So on my mind was like a key to all of this. I sat in the studio with my producer and he helped me to decipher all the thoughts in my head and together we made it a song. “

It was filmed in the Transylvanian wilderness and is a picturesque must.

