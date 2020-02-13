France will not block, but can restrict Huawei in the 5G network

5G cellular networks have become a national security risk as the US has claimed that Huawei devices can allow the Chinese government to spy on voice and data traffic

France said Thursday that it would not give in to American pressure to exclude Huawei from supplying devices for its 5G networks, although the Chinese telecommunications company may be subject to restrictions.

Minister of Economics and Finance Bruno Le Maire took a position similar to that of the United Kingdom and the European Union, saying that Paris could give priority to European operators if preparations for the expansion of the 5G network begin.

“There is no discrimination against Huawei … No, Huawei is not excluded from 5G in France,” Le Maire told BFM TV.

But he added, “The French state will take precautions to protect our sovereign interests,” especially near nuclear and military facilities. “It is understandable that we can give priority to a European operator like Nokia or Ericsson,” he added.

5G stands for the fifth generation, the latest mobile communication that offers significantly higher speeds and could unlock a multitude of new applications.

“Protect our sovereignty”

There has been intense debate in Europe as to whether Huawei should be excluded from the supply of devices for 5G cellular networks or not.

Critics, led by Washington, say Huawei is too close to Beijing and its equipment could be used as a spying tool – a claim that the company emphatically rejects.

US President Donald Trump has already ordered American companies to stop doing business with Huawei and has asked allies to follow suit.

Attorney General Bill Barr said last week that the United States and its allies should take shares in control of Nokia, Ericsson, or both to combat Huawei’s dominance in the 5G market.

When asked if France could give Nokia from Finland and Ericsson from Sweden preferential treatment, Le Maire replied: “We have two European operators that deliver 5G and deliver high quality equipment.

“It is normal for us to first see if they can offer the solution. And I think our Chinese partners can understand that.”

He insisted: “Huawei is not discriminated against. If Huawei has a better offer from a technical or technical point of view, it can have access to 5G in France.”

“Secret Ability”

The UK allowed the use of Huawei devices, which are 5G networks, last month, but excluded the Chinese company from the “sensitive” core infrastructure.

The European Union followed suit and limited Huawei devices in 5G networks, but did not ban them.

Le Maire’s comments came when the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration believed Huawei could covertly “backdoor” access to law enforcement cellular networks around the world.

It quoted US officials who said the company had had this “secret skill” for more than a decade.

The United States held intelligence agencies high up until the end of last year when officials released details to allies such as Britain and Germany, the newspaper said.

However, Huawei vehemently rejected the report, saying in a statement that it “never has, and will never, have access to telecommunications networks covertly and is unable to do so”.

Even the WSJ admitted that US officials “cannot provide specific details about these so-called” back doors “”.

The EU has tried to find a middle ground to reconcile Huawei’s enormous dominance in the 5G sector with the security concerns required by Washington.

As Huawei is widely regarded as the most advanced 5G device, UK telecommunications company BT said that the UK restrictions would cost £ 500m (590m euros) in damage and Vodafone would cost around 200m euros as changes would be required for their own equipment.

French telecommunications operator Orange announced last month that it had selected Nokia and Ericsson to deliver devices to its 5G network as soon as the authorities made spectrum available later this year.

Stephane Richard, CEO of Orange, told BFM Business that the US should publish all evidence of Huawei’s misconduct and compare the allegations to the 2003 search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

“What is certain is that Huawei has never been caught red-handed in the industry and we don’t have the information that American services appear to have,” he said.

“But if they have this information, it is in everyone’s best interest to publish it,” he added.

The U.S. should buy control over Nokia and Ericsson to fight Huawei: Attorney General

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

France won’t block, but may limit Huawei on 5G network (2020, February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-france-wont-bar-restrict-huawei.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.