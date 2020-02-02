France vs England LIVE Six Nations: Latest rugby updates today

Follow the latest updates live from the Six Nations clash in Paris while England competes against tournament favorites during the opening weekend.

Eddie Jones’ ancillary position in their first game since the Rugby World Cup final defeat three months ago to this day, with the jury out whether those painful memories have disappeared or persistent scars remain. The side is very similar to that of the Springboks, but without Billy Vunipola or Anthony Watson due to injury, Tom Curry starts at No. 8 and George Furbank of Northampton is called full-back for his international debut.

France has meanwhile completely renewed their team under new head coach Fabien Galthie, with only one player left 12 months ago in the Gael Fickou competition. Debutations are handed over to Mohamed Haouas and Anthony Bouthier, although France was forced into a change yesterday with Damian Penaud excluded and Vincent Rattez drafted to replace him and Arthur Vincent added to the bank. Follow the live updates below at 3:00 PM GMT.

France vs England starts at 3 pm GMT

Match has been three months a day since the last World Cup defeat in England

Damian Penaud excluded from France while Vincent Rattez starts on the wing

2020-02-02T15: 04: 41.076Z

2 minutes: France 0-0 England

England is happy to kick it off right now, and a good tackle by Itoje brings Rattez in contact with which George can quickly take the line-out. It unleashes Tuilagi rushing over Ntamack, and on the forefoot Ford pushes the ball behind the defense again and finds touch – just.

From the next line-up, France coughs up and Underhill gathers and goes for it. He has just stopped about 10 meters short due to an excellent tackle from Dupont, and France is able to disrupt the ball and turn around to clear the danger.

2020-02-02T15: 02: 04.093Z

1 minutes: Furbank receives the ball early as Dupont kicks away from the restart. Daly takes the catch in the field and brings it to Furbank, who is trying to release May as early as possible. The wing is in traffic and Ford places a high bomb to test Bouthier – another rookie – but his catch is perfect and he asks for the goal in the 22 and finds contact with the following kick.

2020-02-02T15: 00: 07.003Z

KICK-OFF ENGLAND RECEIVE THE COMPETITION!

2020-02-02T14: 57: 46.080Z

One of the great moments of Six Nations rugby while La Marseillaise emphatically sounds. Here we go…

2020-02-02T14: 55: 17,843Z

Time for the folk songs …

2020-02-02T14: 53: 19.520Z

Led by Owen Farrell and France’s new captain Charles Ollivon, here come the teams!

2020-02-02T14: 52: 10.760Z

The atmosphere at the Stade de France right now is fever pitch, and you can be sure that the players can hear the thumping rhythm of Queen’s We Will Rock You from the dressing room. This is going to a great match.

2020-02-02T14: 45: 15,600Z

The French team gets almighty cheers as they jog one last run over their half of the field, walk straight through the tunnel while the stadium rises.

I have to say, this is a completely different atmosphere than two years ago, and it just feels like French rugby is starting to believe again.

To top it off, the English are hunted louder as they come in.

2020-02-02T14: 36: 27.256Z

The Tricolor flies around the Stade de France in what is quickly filling up to become a sold-out audience, with red, white and blue everywhere you look.

I have not seen any European flags, although the England supporters who had decided that it was a good idea to wear Boris Johnson masks outside the stadium might not get such a warm welcome.

2020-02-02T14: 30: 25.396Z

England Women have indeed won the battle against France, with Emily Scarratt’s deliberate attempt proving the difference in a 19-13 victory.

Now it’s up to Eddie Jones and his boys to seal three out of three.

2020-02-02T14: 28: 33.506Z

The teams are warming up in what feels like a 90s disco, with the stadium DJ leading the audience through a cheese medley with MC Hammers, Sweet Dreams and of course Seven Nation Army.

It certainly brings the crowd to life, although I’m not so sure what the players think.

2020-02-02T14: 19: 32,900Z

The teams are confirmed and there are no changes after yesterday’s switch on the wing, with Penaud off and Rattez in.

This is how they stand in line this afternoon:

France: Anthony Bouthier; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Vincent Rattez; Romain Ntamack, Anthony Dupont; Cyril Baile, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Houas; Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Demba Bamba, Boris Palu, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Artur Vincent.

England: George Furbank; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels; Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry.

replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Cross, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Ollie Devoto, Jonathan Joseph.

Referee: Nigel Owens

2020-02-02T14: 17: 02.746Z

England looks like they are going for the cleaning this weekend. Last night, the Under-20s defeated the U20s of France with a nail-biting 29-24 last-happening victory, securing the bonus point in the process, while England Ladies look like they will make a winning start in their title defense while leading 19- 10 go in the last minutes.

Although this race has only been called a Grand Slam decision maker, the women’s encounter in Lyon is almost certain, with England and France currently light years ahead of the rest of the pack. If the Red Roses persist, it will be a huge surprise to prevent them from retaining the championship.

2020-02-02T13: 55: 29,643Z

The players from England get a small cheer when they come out of the tunnel for the first time, with George Furbank getting his first glimpse of an international rugby test phase. Both Mako Vunipola and Anthony Watson are there even though they were not in the team of the game, with the former resting before the collision with Scotland next weekend and the latter excluded with a calf injury.

2020-02-02T13: 48: 10,533Z

Both teams have arrived at the Stade de France, with the French immediately on the field for a walkabout and England on their way to the hiding place of the dressing room, all with the same emotionless look on their faces. Targeted or anxious?

For many this is their first time back at the Stade de France, because they suffered a surprising defeat two years ago, while for others they have never been as an English player here before.

2020-02-02T13: 22: 55.510Z

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the current Six Nations meeting between France and England, offered to you from pitchside at the Stade de France in Paris.

After Wales and Ireland started winning on Saturday, today the French and tournament favorites England start to express their intentions in the famous ‘Le Crunch’.

The kick-off is at 3 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. local time), but we will give you all the preparations for the start and confirm the final teams, with France already forced into a pre-match selection change.

Teams

Opportunities

France to win: 8/5

England to win: 4/7

Trek: 19/1

Forecast

France 14-20 England: The uncertainty surrounding the start of the championship should help keep things tight while each team tries to work out the other. France will be happy to see Mako Vunipola equipped, although that English arrogance can also unleash Les Bleus to threaten a victory against all odds. But the enormously superior experience of England at this stage should hold them.

