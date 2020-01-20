France, US Agree to Expand Digital Talks on Tax Orders: French Diplomat

US threatens duties on French imports of such flagship goods as Champagne and Camembert

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have agreed to extend negotiations on a dispute over a French tax on digital giants by the end of the year, postponing the threat of Washington sanctions against a French diplomat.

According to the source, the French and US presidents, who spoke on Sunday, agreed to give the negotiations an opportunity to “find a solution internationally” and avoid “a trade war that will not benefit anyone”.

Macron tweeted earlier Monday that he had a “big talk” with Trump over the issue. “We will work together for a good deal to avoid escalating tariffs,” he said.

The controversy began last year, when Paris approved an interest rate of up to 3% on technology companies’ revenue in France, as international efforts ended up finding a new model for taxing revenue from online sales and advertising.

Technology companies often pay minimal taxes in countries where they are not present.

Washington said the tax characterized US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix and threatened duties up to 100 percent of the value of French imports of such flagship goods as Champagne and Camembert.

On January 7, the two sides gave 15 days to reach an agreement to avert the threat of US tariffs on amounts of up to $ 2.4 billion in French goods.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has been negotiating intensively for the past few weeks, is due to meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

They are expected to continue talks seeking a negotiating agreement with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“France is pursuing its goal of fair taxation of digital companies and a compromise within the OECD,” the French Presidency said on Monday.

France has said it will reduce its tax if an international agreement is reached.

After blocking the OECD talks for several years, Washington repeated them only last year to put forward proposals in December, which France rejected.

France says US pulls back digital tax deal

