January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020

PARIS (AP) – France announced two cases of the deadly new virus from China on Friday, the first cases in Europe.

The two confirmed cases were announced by Health Minister Agnes Buzyn. She said that both sick people traveled to China.

The minister said she was expecting more cases. “We have two cases,” she said. “We’ll probably have other cases.”

The minister said that she believes that one of the reasons why France is the first European country to confirm cases is because it has developed a test that doctors can use to quickly diagnose sick people.

One of the sick, a 48-year-old man, went through Wuhan, China’s epicenter, before traveling to France on Wednesday, the minister said. This person is hospitalized in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

The other person is in the hospital in Paris. The minister said that the person had also traveled to China but had little other information about the case. It was confirmed at a press conference shortly before her speech.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.