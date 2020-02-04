Fran Drescher recalls Donald Trump’s request Made On The Nanny

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

The flashy girl from Vlissingen left once Donald Trump a little nervous.

Long ago, when the now president got a guest on the spot in 1993 Fran Drescher‘s sitcom The Nanny, where of course he played himself. Unfortunately, a rich friend of his Charles ShaughnessyMr. Sheffield did not necessarily please the 73-year-old. “I was in this scene,” Drescher recalled on Late Night With Seth Meyers, “and I said to them,” All millionaires are the same. ” and “Peter (Jacobson), now my gay ex-husband, he received a letter from his assistant, the assistant of Donald Trump, who said: “Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He’s a billionaire and we want you to change the script. “

But the actress was not so easily influenced. “I thought that was too much like the money, because I know that Fran would have described someone who was rich as a millionaire,” she admitted. “But to say billionaire seems like a specific choice. So we asked him if it would be OK if we wrote zillionaire. And he said that was fine.”

Maybe she and her ex will cash in on that note soon. “Peter somehow knew he shouldn’t throw it away and he framed it in his office,” she revealed to the host Seth Meyers. “EBay!”

The beloved comedy followed the cheetah-print loving Fran Fine while she took care of (and wanted) the children of a rich producer. And although it was packed after six seasons in 1999, it quickly makes a comeback: Drescher develops it together with her former husband and Crazy Ex Girlfriends into a Broadway musical Rachel Bloom.

“No one is cast anymore,” Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are planning, but we are confident that we will find a fantastic actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice.”

“Of course I would do it myself,” the actress added. “But we should change the title to The Granny.”

