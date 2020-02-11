Fourteen Rohingya refugees die on a boat for Bangladesh: officially

Many of the more than 700,000 Rohingya who fled a military operation in Myanmar in 2017, have tried to leave refugee camps in Bangladesh with boats on their way to Malaysia.

AFP

Last updated: 11 February 2020, 11:04 am IST

Bangladesh: At least 14 people drowned early Tuesday and 70 people were rescued when a boat with Rohingya refugees sank from South Bangladesh, officials said.

“So far, we have found 14 bodies and 70 people alive,” Coast Guard Commander Naim ul Haq told AFP, adding that marine and coast guard boats were still searching near St Martin’s Island in Bay of Bengal.

Many of the more than 700,000 Rohingya who fled a military operation in Myanmar in 2017, have tried to leave refugee camps in Bangladesh with boats on their way to Malaysia.

. (TagsToTranslate) Bangladesh