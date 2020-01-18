Four years in prison for stealing noodles and cigarettes

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti sentenced four men to seven years in prison each for theft and burglary without the possibility of a fine.

Those convicted are Owoeye Ojo, Agbetuyi Taiwo, Adeniyi Busayo and Lasisi on Friday.

They were found guilty of breaking into a store belonging to a Ms. Iyabo Ige at around 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on August 26, 2017 in Enu Odi, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti and in taking away packets of noodles, cigarettes, milk and battery packs.

Judge Bamidele Omotosho, in his judgment on Thursday, found them guilty of the offense of burglary and theft based on their statement of confessions and their testimony at trial.

The court did not grant them a fine.

The judge, however, “did not find them guilty of conspiracy of which they were also charged”.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, who is the state justice commissioner, said the detainees broke into a store and took away the items.

Fapohunda stated that the offenses contravened articles 413 and 516 of the Penal Code, laws of Ekiti, 2012.

He called three witnesses and presented exhibits including photos, statements from convicts and stolen property.

Defense counsel Yinka Opaleye and Adekunle Ojo, who called only one witness, pleaded for leniency, asking the court to temper justice with mercy.

Source: punchng.com