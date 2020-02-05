Four-year relationship between Miami and Avantae Williams finally sealed the deal

In one of the biggest national surprises of the day, the Miami Hurricanes scored Avantae Williams, who is ranked number 2 in safety according to the 247Sports composite ranking. The DeLand, FL product pushed the “favorite” Florida Gators in favor of Miami around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It was a big boost for the Hurricanes, who recruited six classes to the 247Sports team standings, ahead of traditional powers Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

Achieving its final commitment was not an easy task. Williams enlisted in Miami in February 2017 and ended that engagement more than a year later in May 2018 – a year and a half from the day he signed his letter of intent.

He signed up with Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks seven months later in December 2018 and remained engaged for almost a year before resuming his recruitment before the first signing period last December.

But throughout the process, Hurricane personnel never gave up on 5’11 security. Despite pressure from Georgia and Florida, the Hurricanes ultimately won due to a strong four-year relationship between Williams and safety coach Ephraim Banda.

Manny Diaz spoke about Williams today at a National Signing Day press conference that presented many new additions to the Hurricanes – Rhett Lashlee, Ed Reed, D’Eriq King, Quincy Roche and Jose Borregales.

“I think we’ve known Avantae since the summer after graduating from grade 8,” said Diaz. “This is a four-year relationship with coach Banda, who has been the contact for four years. He got involved with us at some point, you know, too early to get involved in reality and took all kinds of different ways. He’s one of those guys and, again, I have to give Coach Banda all the credit, we’ve never given up on him. “

During his last visit to Coral Gables, Diaz had the feeling that Williams was a cane. Not necessarily that he was going to sign the papers and do it, but rather that Williams knew he wanted to be one.

Apparently, Diaz’s tilt was correct as the Hurricanes moved the Under Armor All-American enough to cancel a visit to Georgia and retain the Gators despite having received their last official visit.

“There was just the feeling that Avantae was a cane in the soul.” By recruiting, you get to know these guys. There’s just something about him standing right here, you know, and there’s just a feeling and we talked about it a lot when he came to see him a few weeks ago. “

But the Hurricanes didn’t “know” before the rest – when he made his announcement at DeLand High School and “faxed” in his papers.

The question of how Miami managed to cope after a 6-7 season is a legitimate one. Diaz points to an already improved culture that is clear not only to Williams, but the rest of the recruits and transfers who have made their way to Coral Gables since the 2019 season have come to an abrupt end.

“We are trying to improve our problems in terms of culture – starting with the locker room, starting with the weight room. I think these things have happened and I think that’s why you attract good people”, said Diaz, “The right people want to come for the right reasons and I think those reasons are real. They exist on our campus. And it all ends today with the signing of Avantae with us.”

Ed Reed, the new Hurricanes chief of staff, coached Williams in the Under Armor All-America game in December and said this about the 44th nation player:

“It was fun, man, working with him. I feel like the child is athletic – definitely an athlete. I really showed heart, but I also saw that he was young and needed advice and needed help with his technique and stuff like that. But really happy to have chosen The U. ”

