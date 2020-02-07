Four-year-old dies of flu after mother “treated him with advice from anti-vaxx Facebook group”

A four-year-old boy died of the flu after his mother reportedly treated him with advice from members of an anti-vaccine Facebook group, according to reports.

Last week, Geneva Montoya from Pueblo, Colorado sought advice from the Facebook group “Stop compulsory vaccination” after two of her four children got the flu, NBC News said.

Although the youngest child, Najee, had not yet been diagnosed, he had a 102-degree fever and an attack when Mrs. Montoya told the group that the doctor had prescribed Tamiflu, an antiviral medicine to treat the flu, but “I didn’t do it pick it up “.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“I urgently need help with what I have to do for my pore (sic) kiddos!” Said a screenshot. Mrs. Montoya closed the post and asked the more than 144,000 members of the group what she could give the children to “help the fever or the symptoms disappear.”

According to NBC News, members of the group suggested that they try breast milk and thyme and elderberry, which are not medically recommended treatments for the flu.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/2

Alamy

2/2

Alamy

1/2

Alamy

2/2

Alamy

“Perfect, I’ll try that,” the mother replied, according to the outlet.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment confirmed that the child died of the flu and told NBC News that it had no data to indicate whether the boy had been vaccinated.

“Death is the second pediatric flu death in Colorado this season,” the department said in a statement.

After the death of the four-year-old, his father Najee Jackson Sr. explained what had happened to his son and spoke out in defense of his family.

“His heart stopped,” he told Fox31. “He wasn’t breathing. They let his heart go back to the hospital in Pueblo.”

The child, who tested positive for Influenza B and Paraflu, was later declared by Montoya to be brain-dead and subsistence according to a GoFundMe page.

Only the best news in your inbox

“I would like to thank everyone who donated money for me, son Najee!”, Read an update on Thursday. “It is my deepest grief to inform those of you who do not yet know that my son has been taken away from living and has died. I and everyone who loves Najee have been destroyed and broken. “

read more

Regarding criticism of the family’s association with the anti-vaxx Facebook group, Mr. Jackson said, “I don’t look at it.

“The negative comments – keep to yourself because in the end it is important that each of these parents go home and kiss their children.”

In a statement to KKTV, Mrs. Montoya said, “I have so much pain now, just like his father and brothers. Our whole family hurts and it feels like we failed because we did what we had to do,” but did not give comment on whether the child was vaccinated.

According to Mr. Jackson, his wife and the other three sons of the couple, including a 10-month-old whose symptoms require hospitalization, are still fighting the flu.

The death of the four-year-old comes after a survey by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) showing that 59 percent of parents said their child missed a flu shot at least once due to misinformation or misunderstanding.

Between October 1, 2019 and February 1, 2020, between 12,000 and 30,000 people were killed by the flu in the US, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

.