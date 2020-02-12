Four were saved after 32 days in the Pacific

Four people who had spent a month in the Pacific recovered on Wednesday in the Solomon Islands after an ordeal that killed eight of their companions, including a baby.

The group from Bougainville province in Papua New Guinea said they survived by eating coconuts floating in the sea and collecting rainwater in a bowl during their 32-day trip.

The Solomon Star News reported that the group left Bougainville on December 22nd to celebrate Christmas in the Carteret Islands, about 100 kilometers away.

But survivor Dominic Stally said her small boat capsized and some of the group drowned.

The rest managed to save the ship, but there were more deaths when they were exposed to the mighty ocean currents in the remote waters.

“A couple died and left their baby behind and I’m the one who held the baby and later the baby died too.” Stally said that a number of fishing vessels passed nearby without noticing them until they were finally picked up on January 23 after around 2,000 kilometers from New Caledonia.

The Star News reported that the survivors consisted of two men, a woman and a girl, around the age of 12.

They were dropped off in Honiara last Saturday and released into the care of PNG High Commissioner John Balavu after being treated for dehydration.

Epic survival stories are not uncommon in the Pacific, where tiny islands are separated by vast expanses of the ocean.

Salvadoran fisherman Jose Alvarenga washed up in the marshalls in January 2014, more than 13 months after he left Mexico’s west coast with a companion who died during the trip.

An Indonesian teen survived seven weeks at sea in 2018 after his tiny fishing trap lost its berth and landed approximately 2,500 kilometers from Guam.