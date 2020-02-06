Four ways to prepare your body for pregnancy

Starting a family is a life-changing decision – in the best possible way. But as with any milestone, there is much to consider. Timeline, age and pre-existing health conditions are all factors that can influence your success in becoming pregnant. And for black women, whose risk of pregnancy-related mortality is three to four times higher than that of white women, the CDC believes taking our health more seriously. If you are thinking about pregnancy or are already pregnant, here are tips to prepare your body for your new bundle of joy.

Start exercising regularly.

Getting fit before pregnancy is a simple lifestyle change that will make a world of difference. “Strength training prepares the body for the weight of the baby during and after pregnancy,” says Lauren Buckner, founder of Body by Buckner. “Having strong legs and gluteal muscles is important. Women who try for a baby should introduce more exercises for the lower body. Squats are perfect for preparing the hips, legs, glutes and core. “

Increase nutrients.

A well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and dairy products promotes the normal functioning of your reproductive system, according to the American Pregnancy Association. “You grow a person who relies on your body to provide all the nutritional needs of the baby,” says ob-gyn Nita Landry from Los Angeles, who travels to treat patients.

Take prenatal vitamins.

Although we get a lot of nutrients from what we eat, vitamin supplements provide extra support for pregnancy and expectant mothers. “Prenatal vitamins are a great idea prior to pregnancy to increase folic acid levels, which are important for developing the fetal spine and reducing the risk of spina bifida,” says Atlanta OB-GYN Tosha Rogers.

Make sure your doctor knows your medical history.

Perhaps the most important factor to consider when trying for a baby are all existing conditions that can endanger your health and the fetus. “Black women are at higher risk of comorbidities during pregnancy [health issues that can affect pregnancy] because of the trickle effects of racism in all aspects of our country’s infrastructure, as well as our cultural lifestyle,” says Andrea Alexander, a Houston OB GYN. “Uncontrolled medical problems increase the risk of bleeding and strokes, so if you have pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure or other comorbidity, go to your doctor to get it under control before you become pregnant.”

