Four ways to make fashion sustainable

By the time we reach 2050, planet Earth will be home to 9.8 billion people. Resources are already beginning to be scarce, with a shortage of water, food, medicines, coal and oil resources running out. This will have a spiral effect on us as consumers and the four billion additional consumers that will emerge. And with that said, it really doesn’t help to have a fashion industry that produces non-recyclable and non-compostable garments in abundance.

According to a report, shoppers consume 400 percent more clothes than 20 years ago. But now, environmentalism is on the rise, as is sustainable fashion. Designers, retailers and fashion houses are now moving towards sustainable fashion and creating clothing that is recyclable, wearable and that puts minimal pressure on the environment. But with the culture of fast fashion, everything becomes a bit difficult. As we move towards a great movement, which is sustainable fashion, there are some things you can do inside your own homes and closets to contribute to sustainable fashion.

1. Buy single-material garments

When garments are manufactured, brands try to do it in the most cost-effective way, which is not necessarily sustainable. This is done by mixing fabrics and, in general, polyester-cotton is being assembled when in reality there is no ability to break those two fibers again. The best thing to do in this case is to opt for garments that are made of a single material, one that can be recycled at a later date. This includes natural fabrics such as cotton and wool that can also decompose.

2. Realize that sustainability is not a trend

Moving towards sustainable fashion is an urgent need and should not be confused with a trend that will disappear. It has been raised on several platforms and there is a great need to move towards sustainable fashion. There is also a great need to understand that it is not just about making a statement if you are sustainable or aware of sustainability. The sooner we realize the difference between a trend and a movement, the better.

3. Extend the life of your clothes

If you extend the life cycle of a garment, you are basically sustainable and not just throw it away because you are done. There are many ways in which you can increase the life cycle of a garment; from reusing it, donating it to charities, creating an exchange store with your friends and family, or giving it to someone who loves your style. Maintain the quality and life of your clothes by storing it well and cleaning it dry and packing it for the next season. Not only will your clothes look new again, but it will extend its life cycle.

4. Buy less, consume less

Are you going to the mall or shopping with a friend and making a purchase that you may not need? Welcome to the club! You may just be browsing and find something you absolutely love and need to have, but if you stop for a second and think if you really need it and if you really have space in your closet already overflowed, then you can give your impulse time to remit and put the garment back on. That way, it will help to be more sustainable and also give you the opportunity to go home, clean your closet and deliver some things to charity before making a new purchase.

And so, after summarizing all the different ways in which you can contribute to sustainable fashion, it’s easy to see that everyone can do it.

