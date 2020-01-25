Four stars that Super Bowl LIV can turn into large paydays

Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

Who will be Joe Flacco 2012 this year? Which contract year player turns a glittering Super Bowl LIV performance into a huge win?

We’re looking at four upcoming free agents who can turn into massive winnings by dominating the action of everyone during the biggest game.

Chris Jones, Defense Device, Kansas City Chiefs

Although he didn’t produce the same stunning stats this year compared to his 2018 campaign, Chris Jones was once again central to the Chiefs this season. As a constant playmaker, he has collected 24.5 sacks in the past two years.

His influence was felt almost immediately in the AFC Championship Game when he entered Tennessee’s pocket both while running and passing.

Chris Jones missed the division round with a calf injury but showed himself ready to play. Great force moves to the push-pull combination to push the bag back and make Tannehill throw it away. Jones played big all day, though he didn’t know if he would be ready to go. pic.twitter.com/eWWOTlNG3b

– Caleb James (@CJScoobs), January 22, 2020

If Jones gets even healthier before the Super Bowl LIV, the liners of the 49ers will have their hands full the whole game.

Jones will be one of the highest paid free agents in 2020 regardless of what he does on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s just so good and everyone knows it. But if he gets away with a legendary performance that triggers a victory for the Chiefs, his prize will go to the Arron Donald zone.

Arik Armstead, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers

Talk about how it counts in a contract year. In the 2019 election campaign, many wondered whether the 49ers should trade with Arik Armstead, who had not lived up to the hype surrounding the first round in the first four years of his career.

Then suddenly the light went out for this young man. Armstead ended the regular season with 10 sacks and was a nightmare to face offensive lines throughout the season. And too often, Armstead made big pieces in big moments for the 49ers.

If he does it again in Super Bowl LIV, Armstead will be up for an absolutely massive contract. The 49ers have many mouths to feed. But if you want to continue fighting for championships in the coming years, he should be one of them.

Demarcus Robinson, broad recipient, Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson is overshadowed by the other stars on Kansas City’s rocket ship and has the chance to test his ability to act in the coming spring. This could be a hot target for teams in need of a recipient.

Robinson flashes in a bottle. You might remember his breakout performance in week 2 when he toasted the (then) Oakland Raiders with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson ended the regular season with 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. If he has a chance to become a star on Super Bowl Sunday, this will be a blessing for his bank account in March.

Emmanuel Sanders, broad recipient, San Francisco 49ers

Emmanuel Sanders is an established veteran who is still very good at all stages of the game. He’ll be a coveted free agent this March just because of his resume. He is a proven playmaker and reliable receiver and has shown some serious toughness this year when playing through a painful injury.

The chiefs have a strong pass rush, but the second is questionable. An accomplished veteran, Sanders has earned Jimmy Garoppolo’s confidence this season and has the chance to break out in a tremendous way.

Consistent playmakers with mastery spirit are in short supply. If Sanders gets away with a monster game against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, he goes rake with the money.