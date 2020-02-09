Four star DT Marcus Bradley from 2021 explains that Michigan is in the top 10

Marcus Bradley, a four-star defense gear in the 2021 class, placed Michigan in his top 10 earlier this week, he announced on Twitter.

Other schools in its top 10 are Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Maryland Duke and Virginia.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder from Gaithersburg, Maryland was offered by Michigan in December. He hasn’t visited yet, but told Maize n Brew that he wants to visit Ann Arbor for the first time, either unofficially in the spring or during an official visit later in the year.

About why he had included Michigan in his top 10, Bradley said, “Coach (Jim) Harbaugh came to school during the open period, and coach (Don) Brown and (Shaun) Nua talked about how much need I was.”

Bradley is teammates in high school with another goal for 2021 for the Wolverines – four-star defensive end Demeioun Robinson. It must be determined whether Robinson would visit Michigan with Bradley, but the possibility is there.

Brian Dohn from 247Sports evaluated Bradley and this is what he had to say about him:

“Great frame with length. Easily carries 270 pounds. The combination of strength and athletics is high. Can play defensive end in a 3-4 or defensive tackle in a 4-3. Explosive with body control and the ability to change direction. Covered a lot of land in the first two steps. Strong at the point of attack. Uses the power of the upper body to switch off and can redirect along the scrim line. Works hard to get rid of blocks and can chase the back. Does not waste movement. Must work on technology. Is highly dependent on speed and crack in an instant. Further power development is needed. Sometimes inconsistent in staying low when you shoot in no time. “

Bradley is the No. 16 defensive tackle, No. 11 player in Maryland and No. 217 overall player on composite of 247Sports.