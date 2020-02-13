Four Moroccan women arrested for scamming Turkish aspiring spouses

Turkish marriage. / DR

Four Moroccan women and two Turkish nationals were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in a wedding fraud, reports the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

The suspects are accused of cheating so-called spouses, from Kutahya, a city in western Turkey, by arranging weddings with Moroccan women. “Women and male suspects would later receive cash from potential spouses under the name of marriage costs, only to disappear shortly before the wedding date,” the newspaper revealed.

In January, one of the suspects in connection with the wedding fraud, identified as M. S., was arrested during a talk show after he confessed that he had misled his seducers to marry his henchmen. “Very old Turkish men, especially from the Kutahya region, gave me 90,000 dirhams to find them young Moroccan women,” he said. One of the suspects who were arrested Thursday is his brother.

During the same talk show, one of his victims said the man was returning from Morocco with a young woman to marry. However, she would have “disappeared” after he had given him money.