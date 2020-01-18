Four Lexington Police Service Members Awarded

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Corporal A.W. Britton, Officer MD D. Lombardi, Detective N.B. Friday, Kesterson and Sergeant M.E. Huffman were honored by the Lexington Police Service. (Photos: courtesy Lexington Police)

LEXINGTON, Virginia (WFXR) – The Lexington Police Department announced Friday that four officers of various ranks have been awarded for exceeding expectations in their commitment to protect and serve the community.

In honor of their exemplary competence and their commitment to the regional tactical team, Corporal A.W. Britton and officer MD Lombardi received the tactical unit’s competence ribbon.

According to the Lexington Police Department Facebook page, members of the tactical team not only perform regular duties, but can be called in at any time for their skills and devote overtime to monthly training.

The department says Detective NB “The skill, thoroughness and determination of Kesterson have led to the arrest, arrest and conviction of many offenders.” For this reason, Kesterson was awarded the Ribbon of Jurisdiction the Investigations Unit.

Finally, in honor of his 25 years of service to the Lexington community with honor and dedication, Sergeant M.E. Huffman won the Department’s Career Service ribbon with four bronze stars.

“We would like to thank each of these officers for their hard work and dedication to service and for all that each of them brings daily,” said the Lexington Police Service.

