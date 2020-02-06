Four dead and more than a dozen wounded as violence rises between Israelis and Palestinians following the Trump peace agreement

Four Palestinians were killed and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers were wounded in a 24-hour increase in violence just days after Donald Trump revealed his divided peace plan for the region.

The Israeli parliament called a special session on Monday to discuss the recent wave of attacks, while the country’s army said it was deploying additional combat troops in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Presidency blamed the “environment (of) tension” for a “dangerous” escalation by Israel and Mr Trump’s deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to find those responsible for the violence and added that “terrorism will not beat us, we will win.”

Last Tuesday, flanked by Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Trump revealed his “deal of the century” that analysts have named the most pro-Israeli solution to the decades-old conflict to come out of the White House.

The 181-page proposal allows Israel to insert parts of the territory in the occupied West Bank, as well as Jerusalem, land that the Palestinian hoped would become their future state.

It was outright rejected by the Palestinian leadership and caused tensions in the region.

On Thursday, Israeli police said they had shot an Arab citizen of Israel who opened fire at troops near Lion’s Gate, Jerusalem’s old town, injuring an officer slightly.

Earlier in the day, also in Jerusalem, a Palestinian motorist threw his car at a group of Israeli soldiers, seriously injuring 12, including one, before fleeing the scene, according to the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, the occupied West Bank opened an attacker’s fire on an Israeli soldier who slightly wounded him near Qalqilya.

In Jenin, a 25-year-old Palestinian police officer, Tarek Badwan, died after being seriously wounded by gunfire by the Israeli army, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

Also on Thursday, Israeli soldiers killed a 19-year-old during a protest against the Israeli demolition of the house of a Palestinian who was involved in the murder of a Jewish settler in 2018.

An Israeli military spokesman said the young man threw stones.

The day before, Israeli forces also killed a 17-year-old Palestinian in the West Bank, saying he had thrown a fire bomb at them in a separate violent rally against Trump’s plan. He was the first fatal outcome since the plan was announced.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, blamed the Israelis and the deal for the problems that said they both “tried to impose fake facts.”

Netanyahu vowed to punish all perpetrators behind the attacks and added that it was “only a matter of time” until they found the person responsible for the auto-crashing incident.

Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus, the military spokesperson, said Israeli forces are not trying to escalate the situation while understanding the complexity and sensitivity of the situation.

He stopped linking the violence to Trump’s plan.

The long-awaited proposal, largely written by Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has met with increasing criticism, expressing fears that it will give Israel the green light to begin annexing Palestinian land even before it is signed .

A looting was on the way for the driver in the car ram, who had fled the scene in western Jerusalem after the attack that took place shortly before 2:00 am (Photo by MUSA AL SHAER / AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has supported the plan, along with some European states such as Hungary and the UK.

However, the European Union has rejected parts of it alongside the Arab League and the 57-member Organization for Islamic Cooperation, including Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have increased after Mr. Netanyahu promised to move forward by annexing the strategic Jordan Valley. However, under pressure from the US government, the Israeli prime minister seems to be postponing until after the March elections.

It has also led to a flare-up of hostilities between Israel and the blocked Gaza enclave.

In recent days, Palestinian militants have launched mortar fire, rockets and balloon explosives to Israel, causing panic but not serious casualties. Israel has carried out nocturnal attacks on sites that belong to Gaza’s ruling Hamas Islamists.

On Thursday, Hamas welcomed the violence in the West Bank.

“The spread of resistance and collision by our people in the West Bank and their resistance in the heart of occupied Jerusalem is an active response to Trump’s destructive deal,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.

.