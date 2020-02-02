Four days before the polls in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party may release the manifesto tomorrow

Sanjay Singh said in the media that AAP is focusing attention on the elections. He also revealed the party’s new slogan and its strategy for the final part.

IANS

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:21 PM IST

File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi party of Delhi is likely to release its manifesto for the February 8 election of the assembly on Tuesday, MP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh said on Monday.

He said in the media that his party continues to focus on the elections. He also revealed the party’s new slogan and its strategy for the final part.

Singh said that in the last three days of the campaign, 500 members of the different frontal organizations will hold 15,000 meetings.

“We will use the slogan ‘Acche honge paanch saal – Delhi mein toh Kejriwal’ for the last part of the campaign,” Singh said.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with counting votes on 11 February.

