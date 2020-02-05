Four charter flights are evacuating US citizens from Wuhan this week. An official says they are probably the last

The chartered Flights with US citizens from Wuhan, China, this week are likely to be the last.

Two flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, landed in California on Wednesday morning. This increased the number of flights arriving in the United States since January 29 to three.

Two more flights from Wuhan are planned for later this week – one went to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; The other went to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The US State Department does not expect to charter flights after this week, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

Two flights landed on Wednesday: “We are very grateful for the drive home”

Two flights – according to the U.S. Department of Defense with a total of around 350 passengers – landed on Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

Passengers from one of the planes stay in Travis. The other plane refueled before taking its passengers to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, later that morning.

According to the spokesman for the Department of Defense, Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, passengers at both locations are under a 14-day quarantine managed by the United States disease control and prevention centers.

The video recorded by passenger Frank Hannum showed how it was in one of the planes that landed on Wednesday.

Passengers sat in the cabin wearing masks while some State Department and health workers walked or stood on planes and wore protective clothing – some of them almost from head to toe.

In the background, a large plastic sheet separated the area in which these passengers were seated from the rest of the aircraft.

Someone at the front of the section announced with a megaphone what would happen if the plane landed at Travis Air Force Base, including details of the two-week quarantine.

Hannum told CNN that he was “very grateful for the return of the US government” because Wuhan, a city of approximately 11 million people, had been virtually closed for two weeks and normal commercial flights had been suspended.

“In addition, all roads in Hubei Province have been closed. People can’t drive, and after two weeks of standing still, they run out of food and essentials, ”he said.

Quarantined people will be staying at the Westwind Inn at Travis Air Force Base, the military said on Wednesday.

These flights arrive about a week after the first flight arranged by the US government has left Wuhan. The first chartered plane, with nearly 200 U.S. citizens – including diplomats and their families – arrived at the Air Reserve Base in Southern California in March, where they are also under 14-day quarantine.

About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan. Priority has been given to US citizens who are “most at risk of coronavirus infection” if they stay in the city, the State Department said.

A woman’s fearful return trip to the United States began with an eerie taxi ride

Two of the passengers who arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday were Priscilla Dickey and her 8-year-old daughter Hermione. The video from their trip shows how spooky the metropolis of Wuhan has become and how people take precautions.

When she hired a taxi a few days ago to take her to Wuhan Airport, the driver appeared in a blue protective suit.

The video she recorded in the car showed that the streets in Wuhan were almost empty – the taxi had a clear route to the airport.

At the airport, almost everyone who greeted them – airport employees, US embassy officials – were in protective suits.

She and other potential passengers underwent health checks and waited for hours before boarding.

“I only understand the scope of the situation I am in,” said Dickey in a video she had taken at the airport before boarding her flight.

Father is waiting for reunification with wife and children

Ken Burnett, a resident of San Diego, said his wife and two young children were on one of the flights that landed in California on Wednesday.

The three were held in a high-rise apartment in Wuhan for about two weeks, which was practically closed due to the outbreak. Burnett, who was waiting for them in the United States, said the family had been fighting for information and official support to help them get seats on the plane.

“We feel frustrated with this process,” Burnett told CNN. “But in the end we just want our family to be safe, but that has to be done.”

“Until I know they’re here, I’ll really celebrate.”

There have been more than 24,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide – the vast majority in China – with a death rate of at least 492.

All of the aboard the chartered flights were examined for symptoms prior to departure and are being screened for disease control and prevention centers and for monitoring requirements, the State Department official said.

U.S. citizens returning from China on commercial flights will be diverted to airports that may perform additional health checks, and passengers may be quarantined in accordance with new federal regulations that came into force on Sunday.

Beijing has criticized the United States’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, including the temporary refusal of foreigners to enter the United States if they have been in China for the past 14 days.