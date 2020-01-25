Four chain wrenching incidents in Nagpur send cops into dizziness

Nagpur: Four women were allegedly stripped of their gold chains with the tip of a knife by three unidentified motorcycle men in separate incidents in the city of Nagpur in three days, police said on Saturday.

In two of the incidents, the accused even stabbed two women before stealing their ornaments, police said.

According to the police, the accused involved in all of these incidents are members of the same gang.

With four similar incidents in just three days, city police have formed special teams to catch the accused.

In the first incident, Durga Nagpure (30) was threatened at close range by the three defendants as she drew a rangoli outside her house in Saraswati Nagar early Thursday, police said.

When the woman tried to resist, they stabbed her and tore off her gold chain before fleeing, they said.

In the second incident early Friday, a 63-year-old woman on her way to her yoga class was victimized by the gang, police said.

The trio threatened the elderly woman with a knife and fled with her “mangalsutra” worth 34,200 rupees in the Nandanvan region, police said.

Likewise, Birsa Nagar resident Vidya Raju Sahare (41) was also deprived of her gold chain worth 7,000 rupees by three men on a motorcycle, they said.

On Saturday morning, a 50-year-old woman was stripped of her 20,000 rupee mangalsutra in Gopalkrishna Nagar in the Nandanvan police station area in the same way, police said.

“During the incident, one of the three accused closed his mouth, while his accomplices were trying to tear off his adornment.

When the woman resisted her offer, one of them injured her wrist, “said a police official.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ravindra Kadam said that special teams had been formed to catch the accused.

According to police deputy commissioner (zone IV) Nirmala Devi, a search has been launched and video surveillance images have been verified.

