“Foundation Laid for Delhi Polls, to be built during LS Polls”: Sena’s Cryptic Remark on Ram Temple Trust announcement

Mumbai: One day after the Center announced the formation of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP and said the issue was not expected to be politicized, but its “basis” was laid before the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi meeting are held on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Wednesday in the Lok Sabha formation of an autonomous trust of 15 members to build the temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

“Modi gave the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ just four days before the poll for the Delhi assembly. Will be happy if (the number) goes up with four-four seats with the help of Shri Ram,” an editorial article in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana” on Thursday said sarcastically.

“The Ram Temple issue was not expected to be politicized, but the” foundation “was laid for the Delhi Assembly (election) and will be completed on the occasion of 2024 Lok Sabha (polls),” it said in cryptic comments .

The expectation is that by then a “Ram Rajya” (welfare state) will be realized in real life, it added. There is criticism that the BJP “brought in” Lord Ram because Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal caused restlessness in the saffron party prior to the polls in Delhi, the Marathi newspaper said.

“This (criticism) is because the prime minister announced the formation of temple trust four days before the poll. It is important that the prime minister make the announcement in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

The Shiv Sena said that the Supreme Court must first be thanked for the premier’s announcement about trust, because the top court ordered the construction of the temple in November last year.

It also thanked Modi for fulfilling his duty as prime minister in light of the order of the Supreme Court. The Shiv Sena, who had been campaigning for the construction of the temple for a long time, only said how autonomous the trust will be, will only be known after the appointment of its members.

It said that the trust should be representative of all organizations that campaigned for temple building, if it is an “autonomous body.” The party led by Uddhav Thackeray said to be active in the temple building campaign from day one.

“The BJP itself then admitted that the Shiv Sainiks landed hammers on the Babri (mosque) and the (then) Shiv Sena chief (the late Bal Thackeray) said he was proud of the Shiv Sainiks who brought the Babri down,” .

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks “put their lives” in violence after the demolition of the Babri mosque, it claimed. “Those who have given the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ should keep this in mind,” it said. Recalling the role of LK Advani in the campaign, the Shiv Sena said that the BJP would not have reached the current position in the country’s politics if the veteran leader had not taken “rath yatra” in the name of Shri Ram (in 1990) ).

The construction of the Ram Temple had been part of the BJP survey manifestation for years, and it was expected that the promise would be fulfilled if the Narendra Modi government were formed at the center in 2014, according to the majority.

During the previous tenure of the Modi government, the Shiv Sena – a partner of the BJP until last year – called for a temple building regulation, but the government did not, the editorial recalled.

“In the end, a hearing took place in the Supreme Court for 40 consecutive days on the issue of the Ram Temple and this gave a judgment in favor of the Ram Temple (construction) … trust is formed because of that court order, “it said.

“It is binding on any government to execute the court order. Prime Minister Modi followed that order,” added the Marathi publication. While announcing confidence on Wednesday, the prime minister also said the government has decided to transfer 67.70 hectares of land transferred under the Ayodhya Act to the trust.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.