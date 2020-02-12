Forza Street Android debut is exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phones; You can book now

The pre-registration for the Forza Street game from Microsoft has already started in the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Samsung has made headlines with some new flagships and partnerships during the Unpacked Event in San Francisco. The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Samsung has also talked about its partnerships with companies, including Google, Netflix and Microsoft. Interestingly, the company is also joining forces with Microsoft Xbox and giving way to the long-awaited mobile debut for racing game Forza Street, currently exclusively on Samsung phones. The game is expected to be available for download that started this spring.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Store has already started pre-registering for Forza Street, with a “coming soon” banner next to the game. With the free to play street racing game, players can collect a fleet of different cars by winning races. The Galaxy Store description reads: “Have fun winning the racing car collection of your dreams. Choose an event, choose a series of cars from your collection and start racing for shame in the first Forza mobile game. ” The description also includes a statement about benefits prior to registration, stating that pre-registered users will receive a push notification when the app is released.

Forza Street was first released for desktop in April 2019. After making the mobile debut with Galaxy smartphone, the racing game could also make way for other Android phones and iOS later this year.

