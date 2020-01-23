Fortunes collide in the expensive knife fight

NEW YORK, NY. – They circle themselves like cautious boxers, with Twitter mockery, snappy pages and degrading depictions of each other. They became known in Manhattan on parallel paths, collected real and perceived wealth and showed a penchant for putting their names on things.

The similarities end here. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg couldn’t be more different than people, but now both want the same job: Trump’s.

Bloomberg claims that he is a lot of what Trump is not: a financial data and media company builder with 20,000 employees, a billionaire whose value Forbes estimates at $ 60 billion, a persistent temperament problem-solver who was chosen three times mayor of the country’s largest city and one of the world’s leading philanthropists.

“Bloomberg is someone Trump would have loved to have invented something that everyone uses to have real wealth, to be seen as a creative person. Trump had to get an idea, “said George Arzt, the one-time press spokesman for former New York Mayor Ed Koch. Doctor knows both men professionally and personally.

He said Bloomberg was someone who would like to solve problems, would like to lend a hand, even if he included the design of new trucks in the hygiene department, while Trump was “basically a showman”. Doctor added that Trump was always looking for the spotlight while Bloomberg shied away from him until he ran to the mayor.

Trump, who said he once viewed Bloomberg as a friend, had a brutal assessment of his latest rival in a CNBC interview this week: “He’s spending a fortune. It makes many channels rich. And he doesn’t get anywhere. “

Howard Wolfson, Bloomberg’s senior advisor, is back: “Mike hired Donald Trump to run a golf course in the Bronx, but he wouldn’t hire him for another job. And the president knows that. “

Bloomberg is running for democratic nomination as President on a path no serious party candidate has yet embarked on, foregoing early primary states and debates, and spending hundreds of millions of dollars on ads in major Super Tuesday states, almost all of which are difficult for Trump shot. He doesn’t accept donations for campaigns.

Trump replied by calling Bloomberg “Mini Mike” on Twitter and tried to ridicule his 5-foot-8-inch stature against the 6-foot-3-inch president. Bloomberg has hit Trump in a different way that could do more harm. When asked if the country wanted a race between two New York billionaires, he replied in Texas: “Who is the other?”

Bloomberg has said he is willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to deny Trump’s re-election, even if he doesn’t win the Democratic nomination.

On Thursday, he started running a new nationwide ad condemning Trump’s treatment of highly decorated military leaders. His campaign manager Kevin Sheekey made Fox News aware of this.

Their struggle will be a test of the power of television and digital advertising against the effects of Twitter and the presidency’s megaphone. An important question is whether Bloomberg’s attacks on Trump will harm an incumbent who has no serious main opponent.

The president and his campaign team have been closely following Bloomberg’s spending spree since the former mayor’s late entry into the presidential race.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale recently told employees he wouldn’t worry about Bloomberg until he cracked double-digits (Bloomberg had 9% support in a Monmouth poll this week) while making fun of the amount of money the former had Mayor according to two Republicans spent near the White House, which spoke on condition of anonymity, to discuss private conversations.

But others in the President’s orbit weren’t so confident about Bloomberg – including Trump himself.

Trump, who was fixated on the democratic race despite impeachment proceedings, was initially annoyed by Bloomberg’s entry into the race and has noticed the confidants in recent weeks that the mayor has steadfastly taken up the support.

Trump has also complained that Bloomberg has benefited from a disproportionately high number of positive messages.

And he has bypassed the advice of adjutants, including senior advisor Jared Kushner, to ignore Bloomberg and not to move him into a democratic field that is still unsettled.

But Trump was unable to deliver multiple public Twitter broadsides while privately owned by Bloomberg’s wealth.

Bloomberg has spent around $ 100 million a month, focusing not on those with whom he competes for his adoptive party’s nomination, but on the president, as in a general election.

Trump’s campaign advisers have recognized that the impact of Bloomberg’s spending is incomprehensible and are paying close attention to the president’s approval ratings in the swing states where Bloomberg is running ads. And while the impressive war chest of the Trump campaign could be overwhelmed by Bloomberg, the President’s team tried to fight fires with fire and bought its own $ 10 million Super Bowl ad right after Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s fortune overshadows Trump’s wealth and has brought with it a series of uncertainties that Trump has long held about the former mayor, according to two confidants of the president.

Not only is Bloomberg much richer than Trump, he also had an easy entry into the elitist circles of Manhattan that Trump saw as a boulevard creation and reality TV star.

The two men maintained friendly relationships for a while, although they were never close. When Bloomberg became mayor in 2002, Trump had largely switched from real estate development to licensing and television, so the couple did not come across the town hall like Trump with some of Bloomberg’s predecessors.

The two occasionally met at golf tournaments and charities and both attended one of Rudy Giuliani’s weddings, with Trump visiting and officiating Bloomberg. They also crossed paths at Yankees games and when Bloomberg hosted the International Olympic Committee in his town house on the Upper East Side.

Sometimes they even praised each other: At a 2007 golf club charity event, Trump said it was “my really great privilege to introduce a man who I think is one of the great mayors and who will go under as one of the great mayors, if not the largest in New York City. “

In the meantime, Bloomberg was seen in an episode of “The Apprentice” (2004). At the same ceremony three years later, he said, “If anyone has changed this city, it’s Donald Trump.”

But not anymore.

Bloomberg campaign consultants are talking about a two-pronged operation that is both about winning the nomination and defeating Trump in November. And Bloomberg has already agreed to pay for operations in key countries through the general election, even if he’s not the democratic candidate.

In addition to the ad that Bloomberg published Thursday, he is running ads in 27 states asking the Senate to condemn and eliminate Trump in impeachment proceedings. Trump is beaten up by a digital display for failing to repair the country’s infrastructure.

Before this cycle, both men had spoken about running for the president. But their differences were also clear. When Trump flirted with a presidential campaign in 2011, then mayor Bloomberg called Trump a friend, but said the Republicans made a “terrible mistake” about whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Bloomberg said, “Anyone can run for president if you are 35 and an American citizen.”

According to Wolfson, the two men spoke last time Bloomberg called Trump after the 2016 election to congratulate him and urge him to surround himself with great people.

Wolfson says, “You can see how well he followed this advice.”

AP authors Zeke Miller in Washington and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California reported.

