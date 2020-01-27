Fortnum & Mason opens a chapel where you can get married for free

However, you will have to book in advance (Image: Getty)

Weddings / “> Weddings are notoriously expensive events.

There is the cake, the rings, the dress, the place … it is enough for any bride or groom to feel stressed by the small fortune they will have to pay for their special day.

If you are not too picky about your wedding location and are looking for a commitment next month, there is now an affordable alternative: you can get married at Fortnum & Mason.

The luxury department stores are inviting couples to use their pop-up chapel, called “The Chapel of Love” throughout February, and it’s completely free.

Okay, getting married a few meters from the store is a bit strange, but you could use the cash you’re saving on an elegant honeymoon.

And there is a cheese counter and a champagne bar just minutes from the chapel, which is a victory in our books.

The store is committed to making the chapel as romantic as possible with illuminated stained glass, a wedding bell and the iconic Fortnum clock, which extends over three floors.

But you can’t just rock with your Valentine card and cheer her up: all couples have to book an appointment in advance, as well as arrange a registration and a marriage license.

And the space is small, so choose your witnesses carefully.

Or don’t invite anyone at all, and just hold a private ceremony with the love of your life.

A model of the Fortnum Chapel of Love (Image: Fortnum & Mason)

“For us, Valentine’s Day is not just about romance: we want all our clients to share the gifts of joy and unforgettable experiences with which Fortnum has become synonymous,” said Zia Zareem-Slade, director of experience from Fortnum & Mason’s client. .

‘That is why, this year, we are celebrating our friends, loved ones and everything in between by launching The Chapel of Love.

“We hope this brings joy to all our customers, no matter who they love in February.”

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Fortnum is also organizing a competition where people can win a champagne tea at the Diamond Jubilee Tea Room for six people.

Those who want to have the opportunity to win free buns and bubbles, should follow the brand’s Instagram account and tag their partner with #fortnums before February 3.

On the other hand, you can simply pick up some buns at your local store and hold a large wedding party at home, since the ceremony is free in any way.

You can also stop by the chapel and take some photos at any time when a wedding is not held.

Or, to really have fun, bring a new lover and don’t tell him where he will take them, and see how they react.

The chapel is located in the Piccadilly Circus branch of department stores. For more information on how to book the chapel, send them an email.

Still not engaged but plan to blow up the question?

Take your girlfriend to one of the most romantic restaurants in London.

MORE: The couple marries in the hospital ward after the girlfriend suddenly becomes ill

MORE: The couple creates a wall of chips for their wedding guests and becomes a delight

MORE: Bride is raising funds to eliminate a huge non-cancerous tumor on her arm before the wedding