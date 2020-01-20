Epic Games recently published a blog post describing the new look of competitive integrity for 2020. The new rules apply immediately and apply to all future Epic Games tournaments, including the Fortnite World Cup 2020.

WATCH DOWN NOW: Stay up to date with the latest Fortnite news!

You can find the official blog post here, but we’re going to go over everything new from Epic Games.

Pickaxe is forbidden to swing!

The most important part of the “Signaling Update” is to take action on player movements that are shown to other players to indicate that they do not want to fight. These are carried out in cash cups or earlier FNCS so that players do not have to fight each other in certain situations. The complete information about the new rules can be found below!

CONTINUE READING: Fortnite World Cup 2020: start date, venue, qualification

“For 2020 (from January 20th), we’re taking action against any kind of communication between opponents in the game by sending signals in official tournament games. This includes, but is not limited to:

Swing the pickaxe

Emotionally

Throw toys

Leap

All signaling cases like those listed above now result in a penalty for teaming / collusion. We want to make it clear that pacifist gameplay is still allowed. However, if signaling occurs, we will review the teaming / collusion penalty and take appropriate action. Repeat offenders can face higher penalties. “

consultation rule

Everyone knows the qualified duo for the Fortnite World Cup, which was previously caught in their games as a team. At that time, Epic Games had not yet given any significant penalty, but it looks like they are opposed to these measures, which will follow shortly. The full rules for collusion are listed below!

READ MORE: Fortnite Icon Series: Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit

“Players may not work together during a game to deceive or otherwise defraud other players (” collusion “). Examples of agreements are:

Teaming: Players who work together in opposing teams during the game.

Planned movement: Agreement between two or more opposing players to land at specific locations or to move through the map in a planned manner before the game begins.

Communication: Sending or receiving signals (both verbal and non-verbal) to communicate with opposing players.

Item dumping: Deliberately drops items that an opposing player can collect. “