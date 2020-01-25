Fortnite: What a move to Chaos means for Chapter 2

With Update 11.50, Fortnite switches to the Unreal Engine chaos system, which excels in destructible environments. What does this mean for Chapter 2 – Season 2?

On Friday, Epic Games announced that the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 would be delayed (join the crowd). Originally scheduled for launch on February 6th, the next major update for the Battle Royale game has been postponed to Thursday, February 20th.

Epic Games gave no specific reason for delaying the start of Chapter 2 – Season 2, although this may have something to do with the transition to Unreal Engine’s chaos physics system. In the same post, Epic announced that the switch to the new physics system would begin with the release of the 11.50 update in early February.

It is likely that Epic wants to ensure a smooth transition before a brand new competitive season begins. Chapter 2 – Season 2 will include additional overtime challenges and a new two-week event that is likely to keep players busy while Epic solves any issues associated with a new change in physics systems.

But what exactly does this switch mean? Well, for starters, Epic made sure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite. In other words, I wouldn’t expect too much to change in graphics or game mechanics.

If anything, moving to the Chaos Physics system will improve Fortnite’s core mechanics. As can be seen in the video below, the Chaos Engine specializes in the destruction of buildings and structures. And what is one of the key points of the game for Fortnite? Build and destroy.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3ktiewcLpo (/ embed)

I doubt Fortnite will ever reach that level of detail, but the game can still benefit from its capabilities. I think we’ll see subtle graphical improvements, such as more pronounced effects when you destroy a building or structure.

I’m more fascinated by what this could mean for gameplay. If you destroy a building in Fortnite, it disappears forever. Players only take damage if they fall from a great height.

As you can see in the demo above, shooting a building causes debris to fly around and even stay on the ground. What if in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 players can take damage from falling debris?

Imagine yourself in a building in Fortnite and the structure collapses while you are in the building. You may suffer damage or even kill your character. It would surely address the problem of the Turtling Late Game and even change the way people play.

Or what if the rubble of fallen buildings offers a new type of cover that you can hide behind? This could be a way to balance the game for those who may not be as good as building their own structures. I know Epic has worked to make the game fairer for those who don’t build excellently – this could help.

Unfortunately, we have to wait to find out. Epic has revised the parts of its blog post that mention new features in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2.