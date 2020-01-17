Fortnite: is the end of Pleasant Park near? The new event of the 12th season could DESTROY the legendary POI!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is finally at home in the new season. Only a little more than a month until we reach the end, Fortnite players also have a lot to do.

Although the end of the current season is not expected before February 15, 2020, there are still many events this season.

As many enthusiastic Fortnite players know, there have been some minor changes to the map since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Parts of the map have recently been covered with snow for the holiday season, but they have not changed.

One POI in particular has seen some changes that fans thought were the end of one of the longest-lasting places in Fortnite’s history.

Goodbye Pleasant?

The popular Fortnite leaker @HYPEX tweeted the picture above earlier and found that the grass that used to be there doesn’t grow again after the snow disappears.

Now it’s hard to say if this contains any substance when it comes to the possibility that Epic Games will remove Pleasant Park.

However, in terms of the history of the POI, it was one of the first POIs that Fortnite Battle Royal was ever added.

Since it was the setting for the famous Marshmello concert and has not undergone any major changes over the course of the eleven seasons, with the exception of a few collapsed buildings.

Is there a chance?

Yes, of course there is a possibility that Epic Games will be holding a farewell event for Pleasant Park in the coming weeks.

We expect to be waiting for some kind of event in the next few weeks. Except for the Star Wars event, we’ve had no story development since The End.

Be sure to keep your eyes on Pleasant Park in the coming weeks. If the grass doesn’t grow back, it may be time for Pleasant Park to go away.

