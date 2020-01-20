In late November, Epic unveiled its renewal plan for the first season of Chapter 2, which means that we’ll likely see the second season of Chapter 2 in early February.

Each season that started in Chapter 1 brought with it a new theme, such as Space, Super Heroes, Pirates.

RealSport is here to predict all kinds of topics Chapter 2 Season 2 could bring to its Fortnite fans.

WATCH DOWN NOW: Stay up to date with the latest Fortnite news!

What topics do we want to see?

The development of Fornite Battle Royale was really something spectacular, with so many new additions, changes, and events that the community has ignored.

CONTINUE READING: Fortnite: mixer-streamer Ninja calls for more mobility in season 12 – chapter season 2!

In season X, the Fortnite world as we know it was literally swallowed up by a black hole and disappeared, so only Chapter 2 begins.

The blackhole that changed the Fortnite world forever

Chapter 2 brought back the simplicity that so many fans had asked for – after ten seasons, all of the additions brought to the Battle Royale had become overwhelming and far too complex.

What does the RealSport team want to see in season 2 of Chapter 2?

Previous topics!

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – theme = Middle Ages

Season 3 theme = space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – theme = worlds collide

Season 6 – theme = Halloween

Season 7 – theme = winter

Season 8 – theme = pirates

Season 9 – topic = future

Season X – Theme = Time

Chapter 2

Season 1 – Topic = New World

Season 2 – theme =?

Could Chapter 2, Season 2 cover the topic of content creators? With the famous mixer-streamer Ninja, which has rewarded its own skin, it is now possible that season 2 will be the season of the IRL Fortnite players.

Ninja’s Fortnite Skin

How nice it would be to see a Timthetatman or a CourageJD skin! Earthquake warnings please.

Oh and not to forget to mention DrLupo …

Some of the greatest Fortnite streamers

Let us know what you think of this concept of a Fortnite Creator Season below. It is simple and would definitely bring in a lot of mula (money) for EPIC.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Is the end of Pleasant Park nearby? The new event of the 12th season could DESTROY the legendary POI!

However, problems can arise if some content creators do not receive skins.