The next season of Fortnite is fast approaching, Chapter 2 Season 2 or Season 12 are up for Fortnite fans around the world.

The new season has now been delayed several times, but hopefully the release date is set in stone February 6, 2020,

Of course there are new skins for every new season, whether in the Battle Pass or in the Fortnite Item Shop. Let’s take a look at some possible skins we could see!

WATCH DOWN NOW: Stay up to date with the latest Fortnite news!

Valentin skins

LOVE – We need some of these skins back!

If the next season of Fortnite is released a week before Valentine’s Day, look out for new and creative themed skins for Valentine’s Day.

Maybe we’ll see the return of classics like Love Ranger or Heartbreaker.

Continue reading: Fortnite: Valentine’s Day skins that must return!

St. Patrick’s Day

COLORFUL MORNING – Some green skins would not be missing!

Right after Valentine’s Day we have St. Patrick’s Day. In the past, of course, we’ve seen some festive skins for this holiday, one of which is the goblin.

Fortnite fans around the world hope to see the Rainbow Clover again!

Continue reading: Fortnite Icon Series: Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit

What else?

NINJAs HYPER – Who will we see next to get an Icon Skin?

Epic Games recently announced its new icon series and opened the item shop with the release of the ninja skin and other cosmetic items.

Keep an eye out for other developers who will get their own personalized skin in Fortnite. Popular streamers like Tfue, Dr. Lupo and TimTheTatman could get their own skins in Fortnite soon!

Continue reading: Ninja Announces Personal Fortnite Skin!