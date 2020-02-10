Fort Riley soldier pleads guilty for distributing bomb making instructions | News

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A soldier from Fort Riley pleaded guilty after posting instructions for making explosives on social media in September 2019 while he was a member of the US Army.

24-year-old Jarrett William Smith pleaded guilty to two counts on Monday for spreading information regarding explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction, US lawyer Stephen McAllister said.

Smith joined the army in June 2017 and served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. He was then transferred to Fort Riley on 8 July 2019.

According to officials, the FBI has received information that Smith was in charge of building improvised explosives. He spoke with others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, extreme right-wing military group.

In September 2019, Smith sent a person working undercover for the FBI, instructions for making an explosive device, and instructions for making “improvised napalm.”

Smith is convicted on May 18, 2020 and can receive up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000 each time.

