Fort Lauderdale man admits he fatally lands his girlfriend, “hopes she’s dead”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man from Fort Lauderdale admitted that he had murdered his younger girlfriend last month and claimed that he stabbed her several times and “hopes she’s dead,” the police said.

Neville Smith, 74, was arrested in January for the fatal stabbing of his 46-year-old girlfriend, Tawana Williams.

According to a police report in Fort Lauderdale, the crime took place on January 18 in a house that Smith and Williams shared on Northwest 13th Lane.

The victim’s daughter found her mother’s body and called the police, who arrived to find Smith outside at the side of the house.

Laquana Crawford, who was waiting for the police in the front yard, pointed to Smith and said to the officers: “He’s out there. He killed my mother. “

According to the report, Smith had blood on his shirt and a pocket knife. The police ordered Smith to drop the knife and throw away what he did. He was then handcuffed without incident.

After a Smith officer asked if he was injured, Smith admitted that he stabbed “her” and “hopes she’s dead,” the report said.

“Smith kept saying several times that he had killed or stabbed the victim and said her life is his life and he hoped they could die together,” the report said.

Williams had several stab wounds in her back and was declared dead on the spot.

The 911 dispatcher told police that Crawford claimed that Smith had killed his girlfriend because she was cheating on him.

Smith was initially arrested on second-degree murder charges, but a large jury on Thursday raised the first-degree murder charge.

He appeared before a judge in Broward County on Saturday and remains in prison without a bond.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.