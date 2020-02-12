Former WINNER Named Tae Hyun Alarm fans after his IG Live statement: News: KpopStarz

The recent Instagram live broadcast of Nam Tae Hyun, a former member of the K-pop group WINNER alarm fans, while being seen drinking, smoking and crying and being seen with a knife while talking about his struggles in life and apologizing to everyone .

On February 10 the aforementioned idol turned on his IG and his words gave birth to fans, because it is clear that he is not in good condition.

“I’m sorry for my misconduct. I deserve to be bad-tempered forever. I’m really sorry. I just want to ask one thing, we (South Club) have many songs made with the best efforts. Strong color from us “

Moreover, according to fans who watched the video, the Korean artist shares that he is having a hard time as a celebrity and even says, “I want to put an end to this.”

Nam Tae Hyun was recently diagnosed with a sensitive mental disorder that is a manic disorder or is bipolar. He also said that he recently visited a hospital and used the prescribed medicine for a while after he decided not to take it anymore.

He revealed that he once woke up and was scared and his viewers often apologized while drinking soju. Nam Tae Hyun also begged everyone to enjoy their band and music, that is South Club, which was formed after he left WINNER.

He also said he was stressed with his music and did not feel enough after the company said they were not doing so well and felt motivated after watching a specific group of multiple people who worshiped them, but when he tried to create his music, the result was not good.

“I’m always home alone. I’m so afraid of tomorrow.” He said.

Following Nam Nam’s Nam Tae Hyun’s IG Nam, fans and netizens sent warm and cheering messages to the singer to his various social media accounts, and people also watched his new music. Hashtags including #southclub, #AlwaysHereForTaehyun and #NAMTAEHYUN are currently worldwide trending, proof that many sent him support and positive responses.

On the other hand, this is not the first time Nam Tae Hyun has talked about his mental illness. It is reported from YG’s official statement that the reason that the idol that the WINNER group will leave after taking hiatus relates to his mental health, which was going on because he was still an intern under the desk.

“YG and the group members have made the mental health of Taehyun a top priority and decided to wait for its recovery.” But since his mental illness has been present since his childhood, the period in which he recovers cannot be predicted that led to his withdrawal.

Finally, Nam Taehyun, currently a member of the SOUTH CLUB band, uploaded content to his Instagram account. If you have the chance, even if you are not a fan, take the time to leave her positive messages and listen to their music.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.