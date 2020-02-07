Former wife convicted of murdering Northland husband in 2007 | News

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Twelve years after a man was found dead in his house by the river, his ex-wife was convicted of first-degree murder in his death.

A jury from Platte County on Thursday found Letti Strait, 59, from Parkville, guilty of her role in the death of Charles Cammisano on September 1, 2007, said Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd.

Strait’s husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is awaiting conviction. He testified that he waited outside Cammisano’s house while Letti Strait entered and shot her ex-husband.

Prosecutors said that Cammisano and Strait had argued for the shooting for several months because they had wrongly demanded custody of four Cammisano children to collect food stamps.

Cammisano had the primary custody of the four children. In July 2007, his request for food vouchers was rejected because Strait had been wrongly collecting benefits for food vouchers for children for more than two years.

Strait was convicted in 2011 for attempting tax evasion and filing a false tax return for her food voucher fraud and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Street is convicted on May 26. The only possible punishment is life without conditional release.

