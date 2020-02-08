Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke about the fundraiser in the valley

news

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the spokeswoman for Mama’s House midday meal on the seventh anniversary.

Mama’s home, a non-profit organization based in Palm Desert, provides shelter to women who are pregnant during the crisis.

The organizers are pleased to welcome Sanders as speakers at this year’s event.

Sanders is the third woman and very first mother to hold the post of White House press secretary under President Trump.

A representative from Mama’s house tells News Channel 3 that they are moving to a new location and expanding.

The property is a 4 bedroom home on a 1 acre property approximately 2 miles from its current location.

Mama’s house doesn’t provide an address for the new location.

The organization plans to add “6 or 7” new casitas at the site.

