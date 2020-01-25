Former warriors inducted into San Pasqual High School Hall of Fame

WINTERHAVEN, California (KYMA, KECY) – Six former student-athletes from San Pasqual High School were inducted Saturday at the Warrior’s 3rd Annual “Hall of Fame Ceremony”.

The players from 1971 to 1980 were honored for their achievements on the field.

Daniel Golding, board member of the San Pasqual Warriors Hall of Fame Association, said the ceremony not only honors athletes from the past, but the Hall of Fame Association hopes to open the way for future student-athletes by continuing to raise scholarship funds. to the event each year.

“To encourage them to pursue higher education and things like that. To pursue their dreams. And so we really want to use this as an opportunity to help them. Help the community. You know how to achieve something beyond high school. And so if we can help them do that, I think the whole community is successful. “

The San Pasqual Warrior Hall of Fame Association raised nearly $ 13,000 in scholarships in 2019.