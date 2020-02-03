Former VMI Star Bubba Parham Adjusts to New Position at Georgia Tech | Virginia Tech

For the second consecutive season, Bubba Parham will face the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

But this time, he won’t be wearing a VMI uniform.

Parham now plays in ACC for Georgia Tech.

“I like it very much,” said Parham in a recent telephone interview. “It’s a different situation for me, but all of that will make me a better player and a better person and a better education.”

The junior goalkeeper leaves the Yellow Jackets bench (10-12, 4-7), who will host Virginia Tech on Tuesday. But he ranked fifth on his new team in a few minutes (27.7 mpg) and played 36 minutes in last weekend’s loss to Notre Dame.

“If I object to the player I was at VMI, the player I am now would definitely kill the player I was at VMI,” said Parham. “I’m a much smarter, much (more) versatile player now. I can play much better. I see the game a lot easier. The game has slowed down for me.”

Parham led the Southern Conference by scoring last year with an average of 21.4 points. He was tied for second in the league in 3 points (3.6 per game) and tied for sixth in assists (3.5 apg), winning the second All-SoCon team.

He is seventh in the Yellow Jackets this season with an average of 5.7 points.

“It’s not like I forgot how to shoot. I can still score,” he said. “It’s just that I don’t need to do this.”

The 5 foot 10 inch 160 pound Parham has scored two double digits this season. He scored 11 points against Syracuse and North Carolina. He collected 10 points against Georgia, Arkansas and Kentucky.

“This year is an adjustment … for him, going from VMI to Georgia Tech and the size of the guards he plays night and night,” said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner. “But he does a very good job.”

After making 494 placement attempts last year, Parham has 116 placement attempts this season.

“Adjusting to not being able to shoot 15 or 20 shots per game was the hardest part for me at the start,” said Parham. “But somehow I accepted my role.”

“He learned that it can’t be” my shot, “it’s” our shot, “” said Pastner.

Parham – whose first name is Donald – is from the Atlanta suburb of Snellville, Georgia. He was not offered a VMI scholarship until the spring of his last year of high school.

“A lot of people look at Bubba and say ‘OK, he’s a little light’, which means he’s not the tallest guy, he doesn’t weigh a ton,” said the VMI trainer, Dan Earl. “A lot of people neglect guys like that. But we saw him and we thought he could shoot, certainly, and he’s also very sneaky.

“Besides, he understood the game maybe even better than I originally thought.”

Parham was named Rookie of the Year SoCon after averaging 14.6 points in the 2017-18 season.

Last season, he scored at least 30 points in nine games. He made a VMI record of 10 points to 3 points and finished with 35 points in the Keydets’ loss to Kentucky last season.

He had 30 points and seven 3-point points in a loss last February to rival SoCon Wofford, who was led by current Hokies coach Mike Young. It was one of five meetings between Wofford and VMI in the past two years.

“I have seen it more than I want to see it,” said Young. “I know him as a very, very good marker, maybe not going to the edge but (a la) … ability to shoot from afar and blow up your doors.

“Being from the Southern Conference, to see a child from the Southern Conference go to ACC and perform well, I liked that.”

Is Parham missing being the top scorer he was at VMI?

“Yes, I scored big, but we also lost a lot,” said Parham. “So it’s a lot more fun after the games, whether I score 30 or five.

“It was a lot of fun doing that (scoring) when we won, but scoring 30 and losing doesn’t matter.”

The Keydets won nine games in their first season and 11 games last year.

Parham said he left VMI for family reasons. He entered the transfer portal last April.

He visited two schools in Atlanta – Georgia State and Georgia Tech – before choosing the Yellow Jackets.

“I just had a few family problems at home that needed my attention,” said Parham. “By transferring to Georgia Tech, I’m not even an hour from home, so I can go home when I need to. . “

Last September, the NCAA granted him a waiver so that he could play this season without having to sit for a year.

“My grandmother suffers from dementia. … This is the main reason why I obtained the exemption, because my grandmother is essentially … in my immediate home … since my birth”, did he declare.

“And my father got a little sick, but he’s much better now.”

Parham said he tries to go home at least three times a week.

He is third in the Yellow Jackets in three points (21) and assists (39).

“In the last game (at Notre Dame), he played more than 30 minutes and had no turnover,” said Pastner. “Now he didn’t score much (he had three points), and it’s obviously a change from where he was to where he is now, but he does what we need.

“He’s getting better and better. The most important thing for him is to continue to understand how important the 50-50 balls are. … He has to make up for it because of his size, just with hustle games.”

Parham said that the disparity in size can be an advantage.

“I am much faster than the big players I play against,” he said.

“At the VMI, there was a lot of defense aid. People were sinking (others to double it). And now I can get to my seats much more easily.”

Parham said he was missing his former VMI coaches and teammates.

“It was my family when I was there,” he said. “I love all of them.

“(But) when it comes to basketball, I think I’m in a better place now here.”