Former US drone operator recalls the dropping of a rocket on Afghan children and says soldiers are “worse than the Nazis”

A former American drone operator speaks out against the atrocities he claims to have inflicted during his time with the armed forces and says that the US army is “worse than the Nazis.”

Brandon Bryant was with the US Air Force for six years. During his time with the army, he operated Predator drones and fired remotely at targets more than 7,000 miles from the small room with his workspace near Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Bryant says he reached his breaking point with the US Army after he killed a child in Afghanistan whose superiors told him he was “a dog.” Mr. Bryant remembers the moment: after firing a Hellfire rocket at a building with his target, he saw a child leave the building just when the rocket struck. When he warned his superiors about the situation after looking at the tape, he was told it was a dog, drop it.

After that incident, Mr. Bryant left the army and started speaking out against the drone program.

During his time with the Air Force, Mr. Bryant estimates that he directly contributed to the killing of 13 people himself and says that his squadron has shot at 1,626 targets, including women and children. He says he was left with a post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr. Bryant said he saw the man he was bleeding from his legs and watched his body get cold on his thermal display.

“The smoke disappears and there are pieces of the two boys around the crater. And there is a man here, and he misses his right leg above his knee. He holds it, and he rolls around, and the blood sprays from his leg. “It took a long time before he died. I just watched him,” said Mr. Bryant in an interview with GQ.

“That image on the screen is still in my head. When I think about it, it still hurts me, “Mr. Bryant said. “When I pulled the trigger, I knew it was wrong. When the center struck, I knew in my soul that I had become a murderer. “

Other airmen in Mr. Bryant’s squadron celebrated his first murder and said, “Brant has popped his cherry.”

Mr. Bryant was hired from 2006 to 2011 and worked as a sensor operator that helps rockets to their targets.

In a conversation with the Roots Action Network, Mr. Bryant recalled early in his employment a copy in which he and his fellow drone operators were shown a video montage of drone attacks, after which they were told that their job was “to kill and break things. “

“It went against everything I had ever learned about honor and justice and training. It was frightening how contemptuous people were about the whole thing. We were safe in the US and those there were not. We win. But that’s not how it works, “said Mr. Bryant.

Mr. Bryant said that despite his doubts about the program, his superiors used punishment and ridicule to keep him in line.

“It broke my mind. It went against everything I learned about being a warrior, about keeping yourself to higher standards. My superiors beat me psychologically and mocked me to keep me in line. They took away my free time and forced me to sit in a chair or be tried according to the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) for not following orders, “said Mr. Bryant. “In a sense, it was my prison. I served my time to learn and think. And so I now hold the key for the entire device. I just don’t know what to do with it. “

He said the US military is “worse than the Nazis” because “we should know better.”

Mr. Bryant said that he and his family have been threatened because they speak out against the drone program and that he has lost and alienated friends from other family members because of his whistleblowing.

In the end, Mr Bryant wants the public to understand the dehumanizing effect of the drone program on operators and target groups.

“I would like people to know, apart from its existence, the consequences it has for us as a species to delineate our power into something that is so easily destructive. Every time we get closer to that border, we have to realize where it puts us, “Mr. Bryant said.

