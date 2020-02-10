Former UCF footballer died in Wynwood shooting, police say

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Miami detectives said Monday that Jose Trimaine Jose, a 6-foot-3 former University of Central Florida player, was the victim of a Friday afternoon shoot at Wynwood.

The 28-year-old father of three boys was previously known in the local rap scene as Fat Papi Escobar. The Orlando Sentinel reported the former cornerback and defensive tackle played with UCF 2011-2012.

Witnesses in Kush, a gastropub in the corner of Northwest 20th Street and North Miami Avenue on the border of Wynwood-Overtown in Miami, said they heard a loud argument escalating in a shooting.

After the shooting, witnesses told police officers that two men were bleeding on the floor. Miami Fire Rescue brought them to the Ryder Trauma Center of the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared Jose dead.

According to

Lynwood Walker III

Detectives in Miami ask everyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a story in development.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.