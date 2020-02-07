Former TSA agent who has been accused of having twice caused woman to show her breast

news

Former agent is now being prosecuted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The California Attorney General reports that a former Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) agent has been charged with persuading a traveler to show him her breasts.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said 22-year-old Johnathon Lomeli improperly searched a women’s bra during a security check at Los Angeles International Airport last June. Becerra says he accused Lomeli of using fraud or deception to mistakenly detain the traveler.

According to court records, Lomeli told the woman that he had to be taken to a private room to have her examined further. The affidavit states that the former agent ordered the woman to “show me her full breasts” as soon as they reached an elevator. The documents show that Lomeli then looked over her pants, complimented the breasts and let them go.

The police arrested Lomeli on Thursday. California law defines false detention as “the illegal violation of someone else’s personal freedom”. He is charged with false detention.

The attorney general said he would not tolerate this type of behavior.

“Women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect everywhere,” Becerra said in a written statement.

“There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It’s not okay on the street, it’s not okay in our schools, and certainly not wanted at the airport. ”

The FBI says Lomeli was fired from his airport job months ago. The TSA union does not comment on his case.

