Former prominent US diplomat in Ukraine on Sunday defended US support for the country in a New York Times article two days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked a reporter if she thought the Americans “would care about Ukraine “.

“Here’s why the answer should be yes,” wrote Bill Taylor, who was a key witness to the recall investigation, in the opinion article. “Ukraine defends itself and defends the West against the Russian attack. If Ukraine succeeds, we succeed. Relations between the United States and Ukraine are essential to our national security, and the Americans should care about Ukraine. “

Ukraine’s long and detailed defense includes a reference to the interview Pompeo had with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, who said Friday that Pompeo rebuked her during a heated meeting following an interview during which she pressed him on issues related to the removal of President Donald Trump. . Pompeo was unhappy with Ukraine’s interrogation and asked him, “Do you think the Americans care about Ukraine?” Said Kelly, adding “that he used the word F in this sentence and many others.”

Taylor, who testified in the House about an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine, has been a strong advocate for continued American support for the country. In his article, he wrote that “Ukraine is the front line” for Russian aggression against the country as well as against Europe and the United States.

“The United States and our allies are supporting Ukraine in this war by providing the Ukrainian armed forces with arms, training and support. US security assistance to Ukraine regularly receives broad bipartisan support for Congress; the importance of this assistance to Ukraine – and to the national security of the United States – is not in question, ”he wrote.

He then described the various ways in which Russian aggression in Ukraine has affected other countries, including the United States, writing that although Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election, it first interfered in “Ukrainian elections in 2014 and the British Brexit referendum earlier in 2016.”

“Ukraine is the front line, we helped the Ukrainian central electoral commission to prepare its 2019 elections to defend itself against further Russian interference. Their efforts, with our help, have succeeded in thwarting the Russian attacks, ”wrote Taylor.

He continued: “To support Ukraine is to support a rules-based international order that has enabled the great European powers to avoid war for seven decades. It is to support democracy over autocracy. It is to support freedom over non-freedom. Most Americans do. “

Taylor left office earlier this month as a business manager in Kiev. At the time, he told CNN that he was still under “restraint” and could not say whether he had been asked to leave before Pompeo’s scheduled visit to Ukraine. In a farewell message on New Years Eve, Taylor noted the US’s “strong support” for Ukraine and expressed optimism about the country.