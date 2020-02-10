Former Seahawks’ debut behind Christine Michael in XFL was a mess

Week 1 of XFL is on the books, and it is safe to say that the Saturday game streak was much more entertaining than the Sunday session.

It should be noted on Sunday the XFL debut of former Michael Seahawks of Seattle, ball carrier Christine Michael, whose well-known struggles (and the defense of his talents of er … C-Mike stans) expelled from the NFL. He had a chance to resume his career as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks – he’s been out of action since the 2016 season – and, well, it was bad.

This game was everything the Seahawks coaching staff probably didn’t like about Michael. He slipped on his own, got up, released the ball and recovered by the Dallas Renegades. The XFL review system reversed this situation through contact with a lost fumble.

Michael had eight touchdowns and lost or lost six of his yards. His longest portage gained a total of three meters. It was clearly not a case of “well the offensive line did nothing for him”, because this same line gave Matt Jones a decent halfway course of 85 yards over 21 races. He looked slow, I’m pretty sure he beat a tackle and didn’t show any speed that made him a promising choice in the second round. This is life for someone who turns 30 later this year and plays running back.

As for the other notable former Seahawks of the XFL, wide receivers Jazz Ferguson (Dallas Renegades) and Keenan Reynolds (Seattle Dragons) did very little, combining four takes for 14 yards. The remarkable former Seahawk was actually linebacker for Saint-Louis Terence Garvin, who had a bag and two TFLs.

Some updates on old Seahawks after a week of XFL action …

Christine Michael: Seven litters, ZERO yards, one fumble.

Jazz Ferguson: Two receptions, nine yards

Terence Garvin: eight tackles, one bag, two tackles for loss

Keenan Reynolds: two takes, five meters

– Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 10, 2020

We will be keeping an eye on the Seattle Dragons and former Seahawks throughout this XFL season.